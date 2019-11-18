Jury Finds City Man Guilty Of Breaking Into Northern Star

Keith Sylvester (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY — A jury on Thursday found a Newport City man guilty of breaking into the Northern Star tour boat while it was at dock last year, according to the office of the Orleans County state’s attorney.

The Orleans Superior Court jury found Keith Sylvester, 30, guilty of felony burglary and two misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief and resisting arrest.

