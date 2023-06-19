Jury Finds For Jay Peak In Suit Filed By Injured Skier

BURLINGTON — A federal court jury in Burlington needed about a half hour before rejecting injury claims made by a New York City area skier against Jay Peak Inc.
Dr. Michael Rosen of Woodmere, N.Y., maintained the destination resort was at fault when he fell on his first ski run of the day on Jan. 18, 2020. He said he was seriously injured during the fall on the Deer Run Trail due to an unmarked hole, the lawsuit claimed.
The defense disputed the claims, and the jury agreed.
The jurors said on their verdict form that they found any injuries maintained by Rosen resulted from an “obvious and necessary risk” in the sport of skiing as outlined by Vermont sports injury law. The verdict was returned Friday afternoon.
A dentist, Rosen said in court papers that he had not worked since the accident.
Rosen, 63, represented himself during the two-day trial. He initially retained a top Vermont personal injury lawyer to file the civil lawsuit in January 2021, but by August 2022, they parted ways, court records show.
During the trial, defense lawyer Thomas P. Aicher of Cleary, Shahi & Aicher in Rutland called four witnesses — three Jay Peak Ski Patrol members and an expert to bolster the resort’s case. Aicher is a longtime member of the Association of Ski Defense Attorneys, served on its board and is a former national president.
Aicher introduced a dozen exhibits, including photographs, maps and Jay Peak records, to counter claims by Rosen. Aicher also included the skier’s 2019-20 season responsibility code.
Rosen never took the witness stand. Records show that his lone trial witness was Carol Ann Germano of Long Beach, N.Y., his ski vacation partner.
Rosen declined to comment about the verdict except to say the judge could reverse it.
Attempts to reach Aicher by phone or text were unsuccessful.
Rosen had said in court papers that he had skied for ten years and considered himself an advanced skier, averaging 15 days annually over the previous ten years. He maintained in his court papers that he was skiing slowly and under control, and the hole was 3-to-4 feet wide and 3-to-4 feet deep.
Jay Peak, in its written response, maintained there was an inherent risk by skiing and any injuries that might have happened were the result of others, not the ski resort.
The Jay Peak Ski Patrol used a toboggan to bring Rosen to the mountain’s base. Records show that Missisquoi Valley Rescue transported him to North County Hospital in Newport, where his dislocated shoulder was re-set. When it was determined that Rosen had broken both ankles, he was transferred to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, where he was hospitalized for 19 days.
He had claimed negligence and the failure of Jay Peak to groom, fill and mark the hole.
