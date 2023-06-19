Jury Finds For Jay Peak In Suit Filed By Injured Skier
Buy Now

Jay Peak Resort. (Contributed File Photo)

BURLINGTON — A federal court jury in Burlington needed about a half hour before rejecting injury claims made by a New York City area skier against Jay Peak Inc.

Dr. Michael Rosen of Woodmere, N.Y., maintained the destination resort was at fault when he fell on his first ski run of the day on Jan. 18, 2020. He said he was seriously injured during the fall on the Deer Run Trail due to an unmarked hole, the lawsuit claimed.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments