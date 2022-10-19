It looks like the case against a Kirby man accused of crashing into and killing a motorcyclist won’t be going to trial.
At a court hearing on Wednesday, Defense Attorney David Sleigh and Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski said they’re almost finished with a plea agreement to settle the charges against David Rath, 43.
“I sent a proposed plea agreement to Ms. Zaleski for her review and I’m waiting for her agreement,” said Attorney Sleigh. “I don’t know that it’s necessary to detail the proposed agreement at this point but, like I said, Miss Zaleski and I have been talking about it.”
“We are in the process,” agreed Zaleski. “It’s looking like it’s going to resolve and we’ll notify the court accordingly.”
Rath has pleaded not guilty to charges of gross, negligent operation with death resulting and two counts of gross negligent operation with serious physical injury resulting.
Rath is accused of causing the death of East Burke resident Philip Barrett, 43, on Aug. 26, 2020.
Police say Rath was operating a westbound silver Subaru Forester in Lyndon that allegedly crossed the center line on Red Village Road into the path of three eastbound motorcyclists led by Barrett.
Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of police, passers-by and EMS workers to save him.
Police say Rath was texting with his wife just before the crash occurred.
In May, both sides were preparing for a jury trial which would have involved lots of expert testimony. But even if the plea deal is completed, there could still be a battle between the lawyers at Rath’s change-of-plea hearing.
“It’s looking like a contested sentencing,” said Zaleski. “So we would need quite a bit of time for it. I would say about two hours.”
The Rath trial is still scheduled for jury draw on Monday, Oct. 31. But Attorney Sleigh said he’s confident the agreement will be completed by then.
“I fully anticipate that we’ll have a signed agreement before that date,” said Sleigh.
Rath is currently facing a possible sentence of up to 45 years in prison and $45,000 in fines if convicted on all the charges.
