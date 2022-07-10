Jury Trials Return to Essex County After 2 Year Absence

GUILDHALL — Essex County Superior Courthouse saw jury trials return last month, the last county in Vermont to do so, after more than a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
A jury was drawn on June 28 and the next day returned a verdict of not guilty following a 22-minute deliberation. The trial, a misdemeanor domestic assault charge against Michael Vanasse, had been pending since October 2018. Vanasse had not been incarcerated pending trial.
“I think it’s fair to say that the two-year-long delay in resolving criminal cases has made for frustration and anxiety on the part of most of my clients accused of crimes,” defense attorney Laura Wilson said. “For those who are incarcerated, that is, held without bail waiting for trial, it has been a nightmare.”
Wilson added that many of her clients were torn on how they should move forward with their respective trials.
“It is difficult to be in limbo with criminal charges hanging over one’s head,” she said.
Holding jury trials in the rather small Essex County courthouse with the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus had many quite hesitant to proceed until it could be done safely.
Despite the long-awaited trial and the years of uncertainty, Wilson stated that Vanasse “steadfastly maintained his innocence since he was first charged and never wavered in that.”
Essex County prosecutor Vince Illuzzi worked the Vanasse trial and said that the ability to effectively prosecute some cases was impacted by a number of punitive victims and witnesses moving away from the area during that time span.
“In other cases, punitive victims were angry that the cases have lingered so long and did not understand the delay in getting cases to trial,” he said.
As of March 2020, the beginning stages of the pandemic, there were roughly 150 cases backlogged and Illuzzi says that number has substantially increased since.
“Getting back on track has been equally as difficult for many of the same reasons,” he continued. “People move, memories fade and relationships change.”
Preparation for the re-opening of the courthouse included implementing several strategies to ensure the safety of those attending. The jury arrived in staggered phases, HEPA filters were used for air circulation as well as open windows and masking was enforced and made mandatory.
“There are differences of opinion among the defense bar as to what measures are appropriate at this phase of the pandemic, but as the primary public defender lawyer for Essex County, I am extremely grateful for the continued precautions and protocols,” Wilson said.
