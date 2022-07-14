Justice Center Honors Volunteers At Appreciation Dinner

From left, Communtity Restorative Justice Center volunteers Jeannie Ayer, Jane Pompeo, Connie Perry and Joan Wollrath. Missing are Harry Adamek, Madeline Winfield, Leslie Gensburg, Libby Hillhouse, Dick Lawrence, Dixie Burns, Brant Schrieber, Rhonda Rose, Andrew Miller-Brown, and Bob Wilkins. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Community Restorative Justice Center recently held a volunteer appreciation night at St. Johnsbury Country Club.
Community members who gave testimony to the power of restorative justice and expressed how grateful they were for the long-term support they received. Staff thanked the volunteers for their dedication and service. Fourteen volunteers have served over ten years and received a framed certificate.
Longtime director Susan Cherry announced her retirement. During her ten years as executive director, Cherry said, the CRJC has grown to over 100 volunteers and ten employees. The center oversees the Court Diversion and Pretrial Services for Caledonia and Essex counties and recently grant money to provide housing.
Omara Rivera-Vázquez is the newly hired executive director and began service on June 27.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.