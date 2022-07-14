Justice Center Honors Volunteers At Appreciation Dinner

From left, Communtity Restorative Justice Center volunteers Jeannie Ayer, Jane Pompeo, Connie Perry and Joan Wollrath. Missing are Harry Adamek, Madeline Winfield, Leslie Gensburg, Libby Hillhouse, Dick Lawrence, Dixie Burns, Brant Schrieber, Rhonda Rose, Andrew Miller-Brown, and Bob Wilkins. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Community Restorative Justice Center recently held a volunteer appreciation night at St. Johnsbury Country Club.

Community members who gave testimony to the power of restorative justice and expressed how grateful they were for the long-term support they received. Staff thanked the volunteers for their dedication and service. Fourteen volunteers have served over ten years and received a framed certificate.

Longtime director Susan Cherry announced her retirement. During her ten years as executive director, Cherry said, the CRJC has grown to over 100 volunteers and ten employees. The center oversees the Court Diversion and Pretrial Services for Caledonia and Essex counties and recently grant money to provide housing.

Omara Rivera-Vázquez is the newly hired executive director and began service on June 27.

For a copy of the annual report and to learn more about the center, contact office@communityrjc.org.

