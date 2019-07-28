A juvenile female was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash July 16 on Route 5. Vermont State Police said the Bradford resident totaled her vehicle and sustained minor injuries, and she was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
The operator went off the road after allegedly losing control of her vehicle.
