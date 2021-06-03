Juveniles To Blame For Mall Crimes

Vermont State Police expressed gratitude to the public in helping them locate two males who committed crimes at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury Center on Monday afternoon.
Trooper Luke Rodzel investigated the case and reported on Thursday morning that the two people responsible for unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct were identified. He did not provide the names, noting that they are juveniles.
The two boys entered Ocean State Job Lot and acted disorderly, throwing merchandise and entering the rear storage area. They entered Dollar Tree next door and pretended to be employees of the store and engaged in disorderly behavior with staff and customers. The two then entered the main portion of the mall and began damaging property and entering different portions of the mall where they were not permitted.
