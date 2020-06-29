Kamp Iwannahavfun Open for 14th Season

St. Johnsbury Academy and the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department announced this week that Kamp Iwannahavfun began as scheduled on June 22, with some changes. The program, now in its 14th year, will be held on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus but will now serve area youth entering grades 1- 6.
The camp will run from 8:00 to 12:30 each day. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Each week will feature a fun mix of games, activities, hands-on art and STEM projects, and swimming at the Academy pool.
“For nearly 15 years, Kamp Iwannahavfun has been the highlight of area children’s summers and a valuable resource for working parents,” Director Joe Fox said. “While planning for “Kamp” is normally a year-round process, our staff has worked harder than ever for the past several months to do everything in our power to provide local children with a safe, fun, and quality experience this summer that meets CDC and State guidelines. After months of lockdown, we are even more super excited to get this program up and running.”
Sessions will run through the week of July 20. Each session will be limited to 60 campers. Staff will follow strict CDC and State of Vermont guidelines.
Call (802) 751-2304 or email jfox@recfitstj.org for details or register now at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/StJohnsburyRecreationDepartment#/selectSessions/2766903
