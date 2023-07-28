ST. JOHNSBURY — After 44 years, the Kapoukranidis family has stepped aside, giving someone else a chance to make some dough at the St. Johnsbury House of Pizza.

The sale of the business at the corner of Pearl and Elm Streets happened on July 1. The new owners are Chelsea and Herbie Bennett of St. Johnsbury, and the Kapoukranidis family had reason to be comfortable with their decision to sell to them as Chelsea had worked for them in the past.

