ST. JOHNSBURY — After 44 years, the Kapoukranidis family has stepped aside, giving someone else a chance to make some dough at the St. Johnsbury House of Pizza.
The sale of the business at the corner of Pearl and Elm Streets happened on July 1. The new owners are Chelsea and Herbie Bennett of St. Johnsbury, and the Kapoukranidis family had reason to be comfortable with their decision to sell to them as Chelsea had worked for them in the past.
She said she and her husband are grateful to carry on the House of Pizza business with the blessing of the Kapoukranidis family.
“Kostas, Carol, Pola and Jimmy have been such a huge part of our community for many years, and they are loved by so many,” Chelsea noted on the restaurant’s social media space. “We are grateful beyond words that they have entrusted us to carry on the legacy that is the StJ House of Pizza.”
Chelsea started working at the St. Johnsbury House of Pizza in 2006 when she was 15 years old. She said she enjoyed working in the restaurant and took culinary courses as a student at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Her plan was to go to culinary school in Maine after high school graduation, but then she met the man who would become her husband and her interests switched to his family farm.
“(Herbie) is a farm boy who grew up on his family’s dairy farm and I quickly fell in love with that and decided after I graduated high school that I was going to stay and we were going to farm and that was the plan,” she said.
She also worked at the House of Pizza until her daughter, Emma, was born in 2010. She returned when her daughter was a little older and worked there until her son, Lane, was born.
Chelsea and her husband opened up the Bennett Family Farm Stand, but she always stayed connected to the Kapoukranidis family and the restaurant and helped out when she was needed.
“Anytime they needed help down here they would call me and I’d come down,” she said. “In 2019 when Kostas was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I came down and ran the restaurant with his mom (Pola) and his wife (Carol).”
She said the timing was right for the sale as the Bennetts were ready for something new and the Kapoukranidis family was ready to step away.
“Kostas was ready to retire. His parents needed to retire, although they would work every day for the rest of their lives if they could,” she said. “It was kind of just the perfect opportunity.”
“It was something I think we’ve all kind of joked about over the years that someday I was going to own the restaurant,” she said. “I think it was actually something [Kostas’] mother had said to me, and I chuckled and then I was like, ‘Well, why not? What else are we doing? And so here we are.”
The first St. Johnsbury House of Pizza restaurant was opened by Jimmy and Pola Kapoukranidis on Hastings Hill in 1979 in the area where Aubuchon Hardware now resides.
The move was made to the current location in the early 1990s.
Chelsea said she is inheriting several staff members and called her six employees “an amazing group.”
She said she’s at the restaurant seven days a week, but she’s handling the schedule fine having worked a farm for several years. “It’s the same as farming except with this you don’t have to get up at 3 a.m.”
She said the reception to her and Herbie as new owners has been positive. A lot of people recognize her from having worked there in the past, and she said people are happy to hear that they won’t be messing with the menu.
“We’ve done some landscaping, and I added a couple of new wing flavors and salad dressings, but other than that is the same family recipes that has always been,” she said.
Herbie helps out at the store most mornings, Chelsea said, with prep work but then turns his attention to other things. “We still have beef and he does haying and helps out other people who are farming, and he’s taking on a big role of taking care of the kids.”
There are no plans to alter the restaurant building, said Chelsea, but some cosmetic improvements will happen. “Just about every place could use a fresh coat of paint,” she said.
