With a jam-packed schedule filled with athletics and extracurriculars, Blue Mountain junior Karli Blood can be found in several places — you may even find her on your radio one day.
The 17-year-old from Ryegate is a captain on the Bucks’ soccer, basketball and softball teams; a member of the school chorus and band where she plays alto saxophone and the tenor saxophone; the Vice President of the National Honor Society, Treasurer of Student Council and member of the Athletic Leadership council; as well as a mentor to first-graders at the end of each school day.
And when she’s not doing all that, Blood is planning trips to Nashville studios to sing and record her original songs.
“I do my best to find the right balance by putting school first, then focusing on music and sports,” Blood said. “Growing up, I always loved music. I loved to sing, dance and perform, but only in front of my family.”
“Music has always been a passion and hobby for Karli,” her father Scott said. “She spent most of her younger years keeping her music private.”
Well, the secret is out now.
Coming a long way since performances at family gatherings with her cousin, Haley Page, and brother Kason… last October, Blood traveled to Nashville to record two of her own songs in a studio while working alongside the guitarist for Elton John, the pianist for Olivia Newton John and many other talented instrumentalists.
So how did the small-town kid end up sharing a studio with some of the music industry’s best?
In seventh grade, Blood taught herself to play the ukulele and began writing her own songs — she also picked up piano. It wasn’t until COVID struck, and the busy teen had some unfamiliar free time, that her musical journey really began to gain traction.
“When we purchased our home about five years ago, she turned the third floor of our garage into a music studio with aged DJ equipment,” Scott Blood said. “During the shutdown days of COVID, Karli started using that space often to sing. As we heard her voice, my wife, Melissa, and I started telling her how amazing she sounded and it would be great if she shared her beautiful voice with others. We encouraged her to sing the national anthem at games or put on family concerts, but nothing really came to fruition until the spring of her sophomore year.”
Karli joined chorus midway through the year and sang a duet in her school concert. That June, she taught herself to play guitar and teamed up with friends to form a band, “On The Fence,” where they performed at school concerts and pep rallies.
“This ultimately was the turning point for Karli,” Scott said. “We are so thankful for the support our BMU community has shown Karli and her adventure with music. She needed opportunities, confidence, and support to launch her dream, which is exactly what BMU staff, friends, and family did for her. The pleasure Melissa and I felt as Karli sang her heart out at the spring concert was not about the performance, it was about her finally having the courage to overcome the demon of doubt that had kept her silent for so long.”
Karli booked the band a gig at Melissa’s cousin’s campground to open up for the band ‘Bad Horsey,’ but it didn’t go quite as planned.
Instead of gaining some small-scale exposure, she wound up with an invitation to Tennessee to pursue her dreams.
“Everyone in our band ended up being last-minute busy for that gig, but I still went and performed as a one-woman show,” Blood said. “I wasn’t aware of this before I performed, but the lead singer of ‘Bad Horsey’ was working with a producer in Nashville. After I performed, he asked if it would be okay to send in a video of me singing and my contact information to his producer to see if he wanted to work with me. I ended up getting a call from the producer a couple of days later and he explained that he wanted to work with me and we planned a trip down to Nashville. The experience in the studio was absolutely incredible.”
While in Nashville, Karli unsurprisingly stayed busy; getting the opportunity to sing on stage at “Tootsies” and “Crossroads.”
Upon returning home, Blood polished up her vocals at a Vermont studio and the final product came out in December.
She has since created an Instagram page, “karlibloodmusic,” to help promote her songs. Her first-ever single, “What We Used To Be” was released on Friday across all streaming platforms.
With another road trip to Nashville already in the works for this spring, Blood’s music journey is taking off faster than she ever could have expected.
“I have learned so much about the world of music these last few months and I am looking forward to what the journey ahead holds,” she said. “I feel extremely grateful for all of the opportunities that I have experienced. My producer has done so much for me and taught me many great lessons, not just about music, but life as well.”
She also credits her friends and family for being her biggest supporters.
“None of this would be possible without my parents’ support,” Blood said. “Even before Nashville was even a thought, my parents had always encouraged me to continue singing and making music because they could see early on that music is my true passion.”
“We, like any other parents, strive to support, teach and provide the best possible guidance for our children with unconditional love — so when adulthood strikes, they have the tools to be successful in life,” Scott Blood said. “Karli and Kason have made this easy for us. They are, in our eyes, outstanding young adults who care so deeply about those around them and the impact their decisions have on others. We are lucky parents, so it’s easy for us to prioritize their goals and be beside them as they journey through the highs and lows of childhood.
“When it comes to Karli and her music goals, it’s been surreal to watch them come to life. Certainly, we are unsure where this all ends, but ultimately, it doesn’t matter. Karli’s happiness is what we strive to pursue and there is no doubt that music makes her happy.”
“My grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and even extended family, have been truly my biggest fans and I’m so lucky to have such an amazing support system,” Karli said. “My friends have been so awesome and supportive with my music. I was very nervous when I first posted a preview of ‘What We Used To Be’ on social media. I wasn’t sure what my peers would think or what they might say, but I was overwhelmed with so much love and excitement regarding my song. I have learned that not everyone is going to like the type of music you sing or the way your voice sounds, but that’s okay because they don’t have to listen.”
Karli added that if fame does one day occur, she won’t forget the small town where she got her start, or the support she received along the way.
If that is ever the case, Blue Mountain athletic director Todd Powers doesn’t see that being an issue either; describing Karli as “kind, caring and humble.”
“Karli is one of those students that is just genuine in everything she does,” he added. “She puts the time in and cares deeply for those around her. She’s the first to cheer her teammates on or bring a positive comment to a classmate. She has a great support system and has worked really hard to become the outgoing individual she is. She does a lot with our younger students through sports and the classroom and it’s amazing to see the kids’ faces light up with every interaction. She has a knack of making everyone feel special and connected.”
“The funny thing about the music world is that there is no right answer to reaching fame or getting recognized,” she continued. “There are so many different paths to take. Right now, I am continuing to write original songs and book gigs that cooperate with my busy schedule.”
Blood also has hopes of attending college in Nashville so that she can continue to make and record music.
“Ultimately, a professional musician is the goal, but I hope to make music that people not only enjoy, but can relate to as well. I hope people can hear the stories through my songs and feel less alone or maybe have a better understanding for what a peer might be going through.”
So maybe, just maybe, Ryegate-product Karli Blood might end up on your radio one day.
If you want to know what voice to listen for if that day comes, she will be performing at the Iron Rail Pub & Grill in Woodsville on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m.
