Karma Reportedly Strikes Alleged Charity Thief

Karma.

It may be something after all.

That’s according to a Groton man charged with stealing a donation jar from the counter at the West Barnet Quick Stop.

Skye M. Gocklin, 32, has been charged in Caledonia Superior Court with one count of misdemeanor petit larceny but failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment on Monday. The court is giving Gocklin a second chance by issuing a Judicial Summons for him to appear in court on January, 31.

Caledonia Superior Court

According to court documents, a white male suspect in a black shirt with dark hair and a tattoo on the left side of his neck was caught on store security video taking the donation jar at 7:46 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2021.

Store owner Debora King told state police the jar was collecting cash for “neighbors helping neighbors” and that it may have contained as much as $100-$200.

“She was not sure because they had not counted it recently,” wrote VSP Tpr. Sean Brennan in his report.

Tpr. Brennan was able to identify Gocklin as the suspect with the help of the public and later met with him in Groton.

“He admitted that he took the jar because he needed gas for his car,” wrote Tpr. Brennan. “He told me there was only $35-$50 in cash in the jar and he did not know how much change was in it. He further advised that karma got him because the day after he took the jar to put gas in his car, the car stopped working.”

Gocklin faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

