Incumbent Eamon Kelley, D-Berlin, has filed for a recount in the Coos 7 House race.
Election results show that challenger John Greer, R-Carroll, defeated Kelley by a four-vote margin, 2,447 to 2,443.
Because the margin was less than ten votes and 1.5 percent of the total votes cast, Kelley, 33, was eligible to request a recount.
The Secretary of State’s office will set a time, date and location for the recount by Nov. 16.
According to Kelley, all six precinct ballot boxes (three from Berlin and one each from Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield) will be recounted by hand.
Republicans entered the election with a 24-seat advantage in the House.
However, Democrats surged on Tuesday and could split the chamber 200-200.
Roughly a dozen recounts, including Coos 7, will determine which party controls the 400-member House for the next two years.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Greer, 67, thanked his supporters and talked about how election result — if it stands — would impact state politics.
“Our victory in Coos County District 7 may give the Republicans control of the House by 201 to 199 for two more years. This ensures continued excellent management of the State in order to serve the people,” he said.
Greer worked 40 years in the packaging industry and has spent the past two years as an individual investor.
In a pre-election questionnaire, he responded to the question “If elected, what are your goals and priorities?” as follows:
“Our way of life is under attack by authoritarian politicians who feel free to lock us down, tax us into poverty, and regulate us to death. My campaign is for individual liberty. I will do all in my power to keep the power of the state small and well behaved as it should be.”
The winner of the race will represent Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield.
