Kerest Nominated For U.S. Attorney

BURLINGTON — Assistant U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become the new top federal prosecutor in Vermont.
Kerest, 48, of Shelburne would be the permanent replacement for U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, who resigned earlier this year. The U.S. Senate must confirm Kerest’s nomination.
Kerest has worked on both sides of the federal office in Vermont — prosecuting criminal cases for more than 2 years after a 9-year stint in the civil division, including 5 years as its chief. He also doubled as the Civil Rights Coordinator for the office from 2014 to 2016.
Attempts to reach Kerest at the U.S. Attorney’s office were re-routed to the office spokesman, who said Kerest would not be doing any media interviews. About 3 years ago the Vermont office implemented a new policy that prohibits Assistant U.S. Attorneys from speaking with the news media.
The office did offer a general statement that said Kerest was honored to be nominated and is looking forward to the confirmation process.
Kerest was in the office when it reached two massive out-of-court settlements in civil fraud cases, one for $155 million and the other for $57.25 million.
Kerest, who had parents that were both teachers, served as a law clerk for the late Judge Fred I. Parker of Burlington on the U. S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2000 to 2001.
It followed his graduation with honors from Cornell Law School in 2000. Kerest also graduated from Williams College in 1994.
Kerest’s wife of 21 years, Susannah, has been the development director and communications director at the King Street Youth Center for 11 years. Both have been active in the Shelburne community. Kerest, a runner, has been involved in coaching youth sports, while his wife has done stints on the Pierson Library Board and town planning commission. They have two children.
Kerest was one of at least 5 Vermont lawyers interviewed by a local screening committee for the federal post. The others were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eugenia A. P. Cowles and Owen Foster, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Doherty and prominent defense lawyer and former state prosecutor Brooks McArthur of Burlington.
U.S. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy later reportedly forwarded two possible recommendations for the White House to consider — Kerest and Cowles, who is chief of the criminal division and has served as the acting U.S. Attorney during a couple of other transitions in the top post.
There has been little movement by the Biden administration in filling the 93 slots for U.S. Attorneys, or in naming new U.S. Marshals across the county. Both are patronage jobs that normally quickly change as different parties take control of the White House.
Instead Biden has been focusing more on filling vacancies on the federal bench before the mid-term elections. They include nominating Vermont Supreme Court Associate Justice Beth Robinson to serve on the Second Circuit Court replacing the late Peter Hall of Chittenden.
The nomination of Kerest was among seven announced this week by Biden. The others cover the federal prosecutors’ offices in Hawaii, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Colorado, Ohio, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The announcement means Biden has now nominated 25 lawyers to serve as U.S. attorneys, positions that have been filled in recent months by acting U.S. attorneys. In Vermont Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon Ophardt has been serving on a temporary basis since Nolan departed.
The candidates were “chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the White House said in a statement.
