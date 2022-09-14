KESD Appoints Mike Labounty To Vacant Lyndon Seat
Mike Labounty speaks out at the Kingdom East facilities brainstorming meeting at Lyndon Town School. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

During its monthly meeting held at Miller’s Run School Tuesday evening, the Kingdom East School Board welcomed a new member and learned they will be saying goodbye to a long-serving member when the term closes out in March.

At the start of the meeting, the board appointed Lyndon resident Mike Labounty to fill a vacancy created with the resignation of Mike Codding. Codding, who was elected to his first term at Town Meeting in March, notified the board he needed to step down from the board last month.

