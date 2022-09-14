KESD Appoints Mike Labounty To Vacant Lyndon Seat

During its monthly meeting held at Miller’s Run School Tuesday evening, the Kingdom East School Board welcomed a new member and learned they will be saying goodbye to a long-serving member when the term closes out in March.
At the start of the meeting, the board appointed Lyndon resident Mike Labounty to fill a vacancy created with the resignation of Mike Codding. Codding, who was elected to his first term at Town Meeting in March, notified the board he needed to step down from the board last month.
Labounty will serve until Town Meeting in March at which point the seat will be for election again.
In the final minutes of Tuesday’s meeting Board vice-chair Tony DeMasi of Burke announced this would be his last year on the board.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on this board,” said DeMasi. “I’m not going to rerun.”
DeMasi said he wanted to share the news now so people interested in his position could consider running for election at Town Meeting.
“This is it for me,” he said, noting he had served over 21 years as a school board member.
“I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years. It’s been a real honor to be here,” he said.
KESD Board Chair Cynthia Stuart encouraged the board to consider who would be interested in leadership positions in the future, a call she has made in the past, noting she intended to step down from the board when her term expired in 2024.
“We have time to get there,” said Cynthia.
Jim Peyton of Lunenburg chimed in saying this could be his last year on the board as well. “I haven’t decided yet,” he said. “You guys have all decided but I haven’t. I’m going to drag you guys to the very end.”
Alyssa May of Burke thanked them for their service and noted how long it takes to get your feet under you as a new board member.
In other business, the board received a presentation on the district’s curriculum map, heard from a pair of Miller’s Run eighth graders about their recent activities, reviewed policies, and got an update from Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
