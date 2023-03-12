Amid the whirlwind of annual meeting activity, Kingdom East School District and Burke Town School officials took time to celebrate and honor longtime school board member Tony DeMasi.

DeMasi retired from the KESD Board last week after 22 years of service to the region’s schools and children. He served on the Burke Town School Board for well over a decade, much of that time as chair, on the former Caledonia North Supervisory Union board, and most recently as vice-chair of the KESD board.

