Amid the whirlwind of annual meeting activity, Kingdom East School District and Burke Town School officials took time to celebrate and honor longtime school board member Tony DeMasi.
DeMasi retired from the KESD Board last week after 22 years of service to the region’s schools and children. He served on the Burke Town School Board for well over a decade, much of that time as chair, on the former Caledonia North Supervisory Union board, and most recently as vice-chair of the KESD board.
On Monday evening, the KESD Board recognized DeMasi during the district’s annual meeting when board chair Cynthia Stuart delivered remarks thanking him for his decades of service and leadership. He was presented with a chair as a token of appreciation. Board member Biff Mahoney read a resolution highlighting DeMasi’s service into the district’s record.
“We would like to thank you Tony for donating over 20 years of your life to serve as an effective school board director and leader,” said Stuart. “Your dedication to advancing education opportunities, improving our facilities, and serving as a district leader has positively impacted our region, our students, our staff, on and on and on. It truly has been a pleasure to serve with you.”
DeMasi received a standing ovation from the board and staff at Monday’s meeting. It wasn’t the only standing ovation DeMasi would receive last week.
On Friday, he, Stuart and fellow Burke school board member Alyssa May were invited to Burke Town School for an assembly to recognize school board members’ importance and celebrate DeMasi. During the event, it was announced the school’s new pavilion would be named after DeMasi.
“We as a school wanted to recognize Tony and all of his hard work,” said teacher Chrissy Park to the gathered students, faculty and staff. “So together we are going to dedicate The Demasi Panther Pavilion. It will be forever dedicated to Tony DeMasi who has done so much for our school.”
The announcement was met with thunderous applause, followed by the school’s cheer and roar for the panther mascot.
For years DeMasi volunteered as a greeter at the school and for bus duty, offering handshakes and high fives as kids arrived every morning. He also took a keen interest in improving the Burke facility, even serving as clerk of the works on a kitchen rebuild and helping run the maintenance program until he could bring on sufficient staff to take over the job.
His interest in delivering the best school facilities was carried over when KESD was formed. DeMasi was part of the committee that oversaw the district merger and has served as chair of the KESD facility committee.
KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns recalled how DeMasi threw himself into the merger task and went through every inch of each school to more fully understand the needs across the entire district. Current KESD Facility Director Danny Pickering attended the dedication Friday and delivered a bag of DeMasi’s favorite donuts.
“What a great pleasure it was to work with him,” said Botzojorns after Friday’s pavilion dedication. He was such a positive force for kids and schools.”
“He’s a dying breed,” she added about how rare it is for someone these days to serve as long as he did. Botzojorns said that tenure was a great help to her as well, citing his frequent participation in negotiation committees and the benefits of his long-term perspective.
“He has contributed to the educational values and progression in the Northeast Kingdom in such a big way,” added Stuart. “And always being dedicated to the work as a school board director.”
Following the pavilion dedication, DeMasi shared a few memories of the multitude of facility projects he had a hand in over the years, from the kitchen build, to Burke being one of the first schools in the state to install a wood pellet boiler, to upgraded lights, IT, classrooms and more.
He also admitted that during the dedication, he glanced up and noted that a few of the light bulbs needed to be replaced.
DeMasi moved to Burke from the Boston area, where he had worked in manufacturing. He had three daughters that attended Burke Town School, and he was on the board when two grandsons and a granddaughter attended.
“It’s been a marvelous experience,” he said. “I got a lot of joy from it … and just as much aggravation,” he quipped.
He recalled being recruited to the board by the chair at the time, who served as a great mentor and guide to his future service. DeMasi said one of his early motivations was concern over property taxes and how he had hoped to keep them down only to discover the great needs within the facility. His priorities shifted to the children, faculty and the good of the community.
DeMasi said serving on a school board is a lot of work, but it was important and rewarding when he thought about the positive impact it had for the students.
“I’m going to miss it, I’ll be honest with you,” he said, adding he’ll probably look for another way to serve the community before too long. “It’s time for a younger person with fresh ideas to come in and be on the board.”
DeMasi said the current board and leadership at KESD is in great shape to continue the hard work and keep improving the region’s schools.
DeMasi quickly offers credit to the many people he worked with over the years, recognizing the help and contributions from other board members, the faculty, staff and community. He was especially thankful for the dedication of the teachers.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the teachers,” he said, commenting on the unseen work they put in. “The teachers need more recognition than they get.”
