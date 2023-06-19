KESD Bids Farewell To Supt. Botzojorns

Kingdom East School District Superintendent Jen Botzojorns shows the celebratory cake and flowers she received at her last school board meeting held June 13 at Lunenburg School. (Contributed Photo)

With just a few days left in her tenure, the Kingdom East School District community is bidding farewell to longtime superintendent Jen Botzojorns.

School Board Chair Cynthia Stuart noted the occasion and celebrated Botzojorns’ many contributions to the district at the end of her last official school board meeting last week.

