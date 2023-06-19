KESD Bids Farewell To Supt. Botzojorns

With just a few days left in her tenure, the Kingdom East School District community is bidding farewell to longtime superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
School Board Chair Cynthia Stuart noted the occasion and celebrated Botzojorns’ many contributions to the district at the end of her last official school board meeting last week.
“It is Jen’s last board meeting and we are not going to let her off the hook,” opened Stuart. “Tonight we want to celebrate and honor our very own Jennifer Botzojorns, who has dedicated the last seven years to improving educational opportunities for the Kingdom East School District students, staff, and community. It is with great joy and a touch of bittersweet emotion that we bid her farewell.”
Stuart highlighted Botzojorns’ impact on the region and inspiring leadership, which spanned the district’s creation under Act 46, the pandemic, and other milestones.
“One of the hallmarks of Jen’s leadership is her unwavering energy and commitment to the success of every student. She has worked tirelessly to create an inclusive, supportive, and nurturing environment in our schools, ensuring every child has access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive,” Stuart said, who noted Botzojorns’ kindness, empathy and approachability as well as her tireless advocacy for the Northeast Kingdom in Montpelier.
“As we bid farewell to Jen, we do so with gratitude and deep admiration for her tireless efforts, unwavering dedication, and transformative leadership. Jen’s legacy will continue to shape the future of education in the Kingdom East community for years to come, and we are forever grateful,” concluded Stuart, who then invited the other board members and community members to share their comments and stories.
“I don’t think this is on the agenda,” joked Botzojorns in reply.
Many of the board members did offer their thanks and praise for Botzojorns, who was named the Superintendent of the Year earlier this year.
Board member Biff Mahoney of Sheffield commended Botzojorns growth as a leader over the years.
Board member Kory Cantin of Lunenburg remarked on her “rational grace” through challenging times, recalling how his first interaction with her was as a community member that was “pretty riled up” about the prospect of Gilman School shutting down. Cantin, who considers her a mentor, noted that Botzojorns always deals with people and challenging circumstances in a calm and collected manner and without any animosity. “That is something that we need more of these days,” he added.
Board Member Alyssa May of Burke recalled the time the two first met and the kindness shown to her son. “I will, I hope, carry forward your absolute unwavering conviction that our kids are as worthy as any other kids in any other part of the state and that we are charged with making sure that they have everything that any kid in the state should have access to,” said May.
Burke Town School teacher and teachers association representative Chrissy Park also celebrated their work together. “Jen and I have solved so many problems and have created this relationship that is not heard of across the Kingdom,” said Park, highlighting how Botzojorns was kind and welcoming and understood the health of our employees and safety.
In her final Superintendent’s report, Botzojorns wrote, “I have been fortunate to be able to learn and grow alongside all of the faculty, staff, community and the Kingdom East Board for the last seven years. Thank you to all and I wish you well.”
She announced her departure from the district last winter. Sean McMannon, current superintendent of the Winooski School District, will replace Botzojorns on July 1.
Other Business
The school board meeting covered a lot of other ground as well. Botzojorns noted that there were PCBs identified in testing in Concord School and Gilman School, which the facilities committee will take up at its next meeting.
May gave a recap on the work of the ad hoc school facilities committee, which held a series of community meetings at each of the district’s seven schools to get input on facility needs.
Botzojorns reported that with several recent hires, initial fears that the district may need to reconfigure its middle school grades have abated.
The board also heard a presentation from Lunenburg fifth graders about a multi-faceted project they worked on this year to build a greenhouse, expand their raised bed gardens, and learn about birds, bees and butterflies.
“I grew up on a farm so I think that this is absolutely amazing,” said Cantin at the conclusion of the student presentation.
