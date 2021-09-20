Last week the Kingdom East School District heard from numerous employees and community members as they began weighing whether to adopt a policy requiring faculty and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
In both written comments and statements delivered at the board meeting, many argued against the requirement or asked for exemptions or alternative options such as routine testing to forego the vaccine requirement.
A variety of people spoke and submitted written comments to the board, which met Tuesday.
Lyndon physician Sandy Reider urged the board to consider the need for the vaccines - considering the low mortality rate of the coronavirus among children and younger adults, and the potential risks of the vaccine.
“If we only reported survival rates instead of deaths, the picture would be so much different because the fear factor would not be part of this,” said Reider, who has questioned the use of childhood vaccines. State and federal health officials have said the vaccine has been shown to be safe and to lower the risks associated with COVID-19 by reducing hospitalizations.
Kevin Aucoin said he is concerned vaccines are experimental drugs that could be harmful, and that the board would make a rash decision. “I do not think you folks are critical thinkers like you should be teaching these children to be,” he said.
Sarah Cousino worried a vaccine mandate would be divisive in the community. Bruce Penfield urged the board to consider alternatives to vaccination, like regular testing, as an option for those who chose not to get vaccinated.
Others spoke about the need for a religious exemption, the need to give staff and teachers a choice in the matter and not forcing someone to take a medicine that they don’t want.
In written testimony submitted to the board before the meeting former KESD board member Kasey Talbot of Newark worried that a mandate would make it harder for the district to retain or hire quality teachers that might object to the mandate.
Several people referenced the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System as suggesting the COVID vaccines aren’t safe. VAERS is a passive reporting system that anyone can post an event to without verification. The CDC and FDA use VAERS as a tool to detect unusual patterns of adverse events but do not vet and verify the events that are posted to the system.
KESD’s minutes clerk Nathan Bradshaw wrote a letter to the board urging the members to listen most closely to the moderate voices on both sides of the issue and to consider if a vaccine mandate would actually accomplish the stated goals of limiting transmission and protecting children and whether the mandate would be the first step down a slippery slope.
The Center for Disease Control unambiguously recommends everyone in the United States, age 12 and older, should get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible. “COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting people from COVID-19, especially severe illness and death,” the CDC says. “COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Following public comment, Tony DeMasi, board vice-chairman, thanked the dozen or so members of the public for their input.
“I want everybody to know this information is valuable to all of us and I appreciate you,” said DeMasi. “Thank you all.”
During the board’s discussion, members asked about the possibility of crafting an alternative, such as routine testing, as an option within the proposed policy, which is in draft form right now.
KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns discussed other districts around the state that were beginning to adopt vaccine requirement policies and her plans to collect input from the teacher’s union in the days ahead.
The board also discussed the timeframe for finalizing the potential policy proposal and making a decision. Their intent was for the policy to be more fully discussed at their October meeting and then warned for possible adoption at their meeting following that.
“That could be the timing unless someone outside of the schoolhouse tells us we have to do something,” said Botzojorns, who had previously noted that the decision may be taken out of the board’s hands if federal or state officials enact a binding vaccine requirement.
That prospect may very well be the case, Botzojorns said this week. In between meetings about active COVID contact tracing at KESD schools she said it is possible larger Vermont school districts, such as KESD, may be subject to President Joe Biden’s recent announcement that large employers would be required to mandate vaccines through OSHA regulations.
“My understanding is we may be told what to do,” said Botzojorns, based on information shared at a recent phone conference of the state’s superintendents.
Botzojorns said they are now waiting on the actual language of the expected federal rules to see how they may affect local schools.
Botzojorns commended the members of the public who weighed in at the board meeting. “The folks were so respectful,” said Botzojorns. “The board collected a lot of testimony.”
Botzojorns said since the start of the school year KESD has now seen 21 COVID incidents involving cases among students, staff and teachers and requiring contact tracing, with several instances of classes needing to shift to remote learning.
Other Business
During their meeting, which had a packed agenda, the KESD board approved a proposal to work with Green Lantern Solar to acquire solar credits to offset and reduce some of the district’s electric utility bills. The board also approved several new hires and appointed Lindsay Carpenter to a vacant board seat from Lyndon.
