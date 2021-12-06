KESD Board Discuss Vaccination Policy For Staff; Vote To Be Held Dec. 14

The Kingdom East School District board will decide whether to adopt a vaccination policy for staff at their meeting next week after several months of discussion at the board and committee level.
The final hurdle was cleared at the district policy committee’s recent meeting during which time the 3 members had a vigorous discussion about the merits, legal ramifications and logistics of implementing the proposed policy that would require all KESD staff to either be vaccinated or get tested weekly for COVID.
The meeting, though, was not without its lighter moments.
While the bulk of the meeting was discussing the vaccination policy, the committee also reviewed and recommended changes to several other policies, including a technical change to a policy for how people can complain about materials in the school libraries.
Under the current policy, complaints about library selections were routed through a procedure to register a complaint about KESD personnel instead of the process for voicing concerns about educational materials. This created a potential oddity within existing policy and procedure of people not actually being about to complain about the library materials and needing to instead complain about the library staff.
After a bit of confusion about what was being asked of them, the committee determined the existing library material policy simply needed to reference a different procedure for complaints and committee member Alyssa May of Burke offered the motion for the fix.
“I move that complaints related to the selection of library materials will be handled through the procedure for handling complaints about instructional material,” said May, breaking into laughter as she tried to finish her thought. “I’m sorry, but it’s like the Department of Redundancy Department” she quipped.
The committee also reviewed and made recommendations for the adoption of a new health and wellness policy that outlines school needs to meet state requirements for sex education and access to condoms. Committee member, Jim Peyton, of Lunenburg, wanted to make sure the policy was clear that the condom access and education applied to middle schoolers in the 7th and 8th grade and not the younger grades.
The bulk of the discussion was around the vaccination policy.
Peyton opened the discussion by suggesting the committee table the topic until court cases at the federal level about the constitutionality of OSHA’s proposed vaccination requirement be determined, but after a long back and forth that was voted down by May and the third member, Lindsay Carpenter of Lyndon.
“It wouldn’t be right to put a date on something that isn’t mandatory right now,” said Peyton. “All it does is postpone it until such time as that happens and then we come right back to it.”
Peyton has opposed the vaccine policy on multiple levels since it was first proposed. May pointed out that in a recent survey of staff 3/4 of the respondents supported a vaccine policy — to which Peyton noted 1/4 didn’t support it.
“I believe that being part of the policy committee is about risk management as well, and I think we have to address this — while we could lose 1/4 of staff yes, the virus could continue to spread as it has, and more than 1/4 of teachers could be out with the virus or close contact if their kids are sick,” said Carpenter.
“The court issue is a constitutional issue and we’re not allowed to abuse anyone’s constitutional rights any more than the President of the United States is,” said Peyton
“I’m not saying that people have to go out and get a shot — I’m not,” said May, noting the option for staff to get a weekly test.
Ultimately the committee’s task was to revise the proposed policy and settle on an implementation date that could take effect after its potential passage next week. May and Carpenter set Jan. 15 as the date, with Peyton arguing that it should be delayed and abstaining from the vote as committee chair for the meeting.
May asked Stacy Rice, director of Student Services, if there was any expectation of KESD switching to remote after the holidays in a COVID response as was done last year. Rice replied that there was no such plan at present and the school was operating under a memo issued by Agency of Education Secretary Dan French that stated schools could not operate entirely remotely.
“Was that a recent memo or is that the one from the beginning of the year because he’s living in a reality that most of us are not existing in,” said May. “I’m happy to disabuse him of that notion, but I don’t think that would be very helpful.”
Two members of the public attended the committee meeting and questioned how the vaccine policy might be implemented, as well as commented on some of the other discussions, including the condom policy.
The KESD board is warned to discuss and vote on the vaccine policy on Dec. 14. Some of the other policy discussions were delayed until January’s meeting.
