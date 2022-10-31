KESD Board, Officials To Take Deep Dive On Data

Kingdom East School District officials plan to take a long look at the numbers at their next board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The plan is for KESD to conduct a “data walk” to review a variety of information from across the district including overall facilities data, general upkeep, costs and needs. KESD also hopes to focus on data points such as classroom and school use of space and its impact on learning, academic outcomes and social/emotional outcomes.

