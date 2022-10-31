KESD Board, Officials To Take Deep Dive On Data

Kingdom East School District officials plan to take a long look at the numbers at their next board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The plan is for KESD to conduct a “data walk” to review a variety of information from across the district including overall facilities data, general upkeep, costs and needs. KESD also hopes to focus on data points such as classroom and school use of space and its impact on learning, academic outcomes and social/emotional outcomes.
The data walk is part of the timeline for the district to review its facilities and eventually develop a bond proposal for facility improvement projects, potentially to be voted on at the Town Meeting Day in 2024.
The event next week will be held as part of the board’s regular monthly meeting at Sutton School and will also include a dinner and an extended meeting time.
“We will look at all the data and information around our district,” KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns explained to the board at their October meeting. “Then our board and all the school principals and leadership team will be there and look at it, and together we will say what are the key pieces that are really important to us collectively.”
During a further conversation at the board’s October about the need to move the Concord School library from the second floor to the first floor due to weight concerns in the older structure, Botzojorns commented about the district’s need to tackle the many facility concerns.
“This is a really good note about a number of our facilities have significant needs,” said Botzojorns citing Concord, Burke, and Sutton which is the oldest operating school in the state.
“The work forward of this board in the next year really needs to include looking at a facilities analysis. And our hope is we can use some recovery money to pay for that so you can have a really good sense of what you can and can’t and should and shouldn’t do, but our buildings are old,” she said.
The board’s next meeting which will feature the data walk will be at Sutton Village School on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
Mask Concerns Return
Several members of the public attended the board’s October meeting to express concerns about a masking policy implemented at Newark Street School to accommodate a student that is immuno-compromised. The speakers, some parents of students at the schools and others that live outside the school district, outlined their concerns that masking is ineffective and unhealthy for the wearer. One speaker, Karen Bufka of St. Johnsbury, used a carbon dioxide meter to demonstrate her understanding that wearing a mask creates a microclimate that exposes the wearer to dangerous levels of carbon dioxide.
Mary Hauser, a Newark resident, and Allison Despathy, a Danville resident, also spoke against masks. The statements were delivered during the public comment portion of the meeting and elicited no response from the school board members or school officials.
The board also heard an update from Newark Principal Tim Mulligan who outlined the school’s Power Hour, a new program to encourage students to boost their activity levels during the school day and explore a variety of activities. Mulligan highlighted the generally positive feedback the program is receiving from students and its benefits, including helping motivate students and improve attendance.
Botzojorns also told the board KESD had received a $30,000 grant to improve the district’s cyber security, which will be realized by additional training and improved firewalls. The district also received a nearly $160,000 grant to help convert Lyndon Town School’s heating symptoms to pellets and upgrade the control system.
