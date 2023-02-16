KESD Board Resolution Reaffirms District’s Commitment To Choice

The Kingdom East School District waded into a hot-button topic that is working its way through Montpelier with proposed legislation to alter Vermont’s school choice system.
The board discussed the topic at its meeting Tuesday and unanimously passed a resolution outlining the region’s longstanding practice of school choice and the benefits it provides students and families. The resolution also declares that the board does not support funding schools that discriminate against students or staff.
KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns opened the discussion by reminding the board that KESD’s Articles of Agreement - which were drawn up during the district’s merger process and approved by the voters of Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock - require the district to provide pre-k through 8th-grade education while paying tuition for students in grades 9-12.
The board reviewed some of the provisions included in S.66, draft legislation that would change Vermont’s tuition system, including proposals that districts would need to designate three schools for their tuitioned children to attend and restrict some schools from receiving public education dollars. The bill makes certain provisions for four long-established private schools, including St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute, to continue receiving public dollars while creating new restrictions on the use of the education dollars.
Board member Tony Demasi wondered if this would be a return to how Caledonia North Supervisory Union, which dissolved when KESD was formed, used to operate.
“I will continue to have a strong problem with that,” said Botzojorns. “Because three schools for people who live in East Lunenburg are very different than the three schools for people who live in the point at the tip of Sutton.” KESD is one of the larger geographic school districts in the state.
“This resolution was what, based on your feedback, Cynthia [Stuart, board chair] came up with as saying this is what we believe as a board, we want to have choice, we want to make sure the schools don’t discriminate, and this is important to us because we’ve been doing it forever,” explained Botzojorns during the discussion.
“So we are advocating for basically what we have now,” said board member Jake Simpson.
The resolution states:
“Be it Resolved that:
1. The Kingdom East School Board, advises the Vermont General Assembly and Governor that:
a. For generations, students in our district have benefited from the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of public and independent school options;
b. The ability for families to choose a school that meets the unique needs of each student is an important feature of our system that has led to greater opportunity among our students;
c. The Board does not support the funding of any school that discriminates against students or staff on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability; and
d. The Board supports school choice and the educational opportunities that are available, provided that independent schools are able to assure nondiscriminatory, equitable, and transparent admissions, enrollment and retention practices as required by the State of Vermont and federal law.”
School Shooting Hoax
The board also reviewed the circumstances around last week’s statewide school shooting hoax that targeted 21 schools across the state, including several schools in the NEK. Botzojorns explained that Burke Town School was one of the schools targeted in the incident and there was some confusion with the public safety system between Burke Town School and East Burke School.
Botzojorns said she had written to Dan French, Secretary of the Agency of Education, in hopes that the crossed signals would be avoided in the future.
Botzojorns commended the school leadership team that quickly reacted to what was initially perceived to be a threat and explained that they used it as a training exercise with a “soft lockdown” for part of the day at the school.
“Can I just say as a board member how grateful I am that we have all kinds of training in place for the staff. As a parent I just want to say thank you,” said board member Alyssa May of Burke. “Because the first reaction is that it’s not a hoax and as a parent I appreciate more than I can say your willingness to protect the life of my son and all the other kids there. … And as a board member and a citizen of this country I am deeply concerned that we are willing to let terrorism and the death of students be operating procedure for our nation and I would encourage us as a board to figure out how to continue to be a voice to end the terrorism of our children and our staff.”
