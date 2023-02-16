KESD Board Resolution Reaffirms District’s Commitment To Choice
Kingdom East School District. (File Photo)

The Kingdom East School District waded into a hot-button topic that is working its way through Montpelier with proposed legislation to alter Vermont’s school choice system.

The board discussed the topic at its meeting Tuesday and unanimously passed a resolution outlining the region’s longstanding practice of school choice and the benefits it provides students and families. The resolution also declares that the board does not support funding schools that discriminate against students or staff.

