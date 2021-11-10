KESD Board Responds To Staff Crisis

The Kingdom East School District Board responded Tuesday to a “crisis” among school staff struggling to manage the stress and challenges caused by COVID-19.
The board unanimously approved the addition of 10 additional early release days this school year so faculty and staff could have professional development time to catch up on work and training that has been sidelined because of staff shortages and disruptions to the school year.
The proposal was introduced by KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns and discussed at length by the board and members of the district staff and leadership.
Botzojorns explained some of the challenges KESD has faced due to the pandemic.
“We have quite a few more COVID cases than we did all of last year,” said Botzojorns, which has led to numerous classes shifting remote and staff absences.
That, combined with the Agency of Education’s emphasis on in-person learning, has created a conundrum.
“We’ve been told no remote, but we are also told if we have a positive case we can’t have kids in school,” explained Botzojorns. “You know what, if they can’t be in school, we want to provide a quality education as best we can.”
Botzojorns said staff were stretched thin covering for each other
Lyndon Town School Principal Amy Gale delivered impassioned remarks advocating for the extra professional development time while explaining that toll teachers have already borne this school year.
“It’s really hard to describe how challenging it is for teachers right now. We are in a crisis,” said Gale. “Every day it’s very difficult.”
She ticked off the number of staff and faculty absences LTS has had in November, topping 20% on some days. The staff is absent for a variety of reasons, such as they are symptomatic or close contacts or have children of their own who have to be at home, she said.
“The amount of emotional stress on staff is just overwhelming right now,” said Gale. “I feel overwhelmed. I’m a veteran principal, I’m a hard worker, I cannot catch up, I never could catch up, but it’s unbelievably hard right now.”
Gale said two licensed teachers are leaving LTS this week and two more have given notice that they don’t intend to return next year as examples of the lasting effects the situation is having on faculty. Gale said the situation wasn’t unique to KESD but is being felt across the state and country right now.
“I really encourage you to think seriously about giving as much time as possible – we are very much conscious of how difficult it is when kids can’t come to school … but we are in a crisis and we must be careful with our teachers,” said Gale.
During the discussion, one concern raised by board members was the difficulty additional early release days may have on families in finding child care or needing to take time off from work.
Burke board member Alyssa May noted, that as a parent, how important advance notice would be for families. The board also discussed if there were afterschool activities that could be organized on some of the additional early release days as a possible child care option. They recognized the ongoing difficulties caused by COVID and the likelihood for more.
“If the testing line at NVRH was any indication last Friday we are going to see more not less,” said May of student-related cases.
The board ended up unanimously approving 10 additional early release days, with the exact dates to be determined by the district administration.
Staff Vaccine Mandate
The board also voted to warn and advance a proposed staff vaccine mandate to a full board vote at their December meeting. Only two members of the public offered public comment on the topic at the beginning of the meeting, one in favor and one against.
The policy has been working its way through the board and committee level for several months and was propelled in part by a federal mandate for entities with more than 100 employees would be required to implement a vaccine mandate under a new OSHA regulation.
The proposed policy would require KESD employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or take a test weekly.
The board discussed a survey conducted by Botzojorns that found 75% of staff respondents supported the policy, while 25% were against it. They also discussed the potential that some staff may leave the district if the policy is enacted, especially given the staffing challenges discussed earlier.
Jim Peyton, a board member from Lunenburg, argued against the policy.
The board voted 12-1 to warn the proposed policy for an up-down vote at the December meeting. Peyton was the lone dissenter.
