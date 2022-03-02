Voters in the eight Kingdom East School District towns approved a $37.9 million budget and elected seven people to the 15-member school board.
According to preliminary results provided by KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, the budget passed by a vote of 786-405. This was the narrowest of all article votes, which also saw voters approve directing half of any surplus to a facilities reserve fund and the other half to a tax stabilization fund.
Botzojorns said after the vote how much she appreciated the board finance committee of Holly Taylor of Lyndon, Kory Cantin of Lunenburg and Jake Simpson of Sutton, who “spent countless hours reviewing, considering and building a budget.”
“I really appreciate their work and in addition, I appreciate Holly for her service,” added Botzojorns, who also highlighted the work of Tisha Hankinson, KESD’s Director of Finance. “Her work has been tireless, and her organization and explanations have helped guide our entire leadership team,” said Botzojorns.
Botzojorns said the votes demonstrated support for the district’s faculty, staff and leaders.
The board will see several new faces at its next meeting following the annual meeting elections.
In Concord, Holly Brown, a longtime school booster and coach, beat incumbent Julie Gist by two votes at 355 to 353, with the third candidate Mat Johnson receiving 219.
In Lyndon, Lindsay Carpenter received 847 votes and Michael Codding 352 for the town’s two open seats. There were also 267 write-in votes for a Lyndon seat.
In Burke, incumbent Alyssa May was returned to her seat with 459 votes over challengers Scott Davis with 225 and Dan Tanner with 307.
In Sutton Jessica Williams received 625 votes to fill a vacant seat, beating out Nicholas Pike who received 290 votes.
Incumbents Biff Mahoney of Sheffield, and Lila Leonard of Newark were both returned to their seats unopposed.
“I want to congratulate all the new Board members and welcome them to the School Board,” said Botzojorns. “I am appreciative of all who ran as it shows a concern and interest in our education system, that for which I am thankful.”
