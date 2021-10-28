KESD Committee Continues COVID Vaccine Discussion

The discussion was almost over before it began when Kingdom East School District’s policy committee took up the staff vaccine mandate policy at its recent meeting.
Kingdom East has been deliberating on whether to impose a mandate for staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 both within the full board and the policy committee for a couple of months. The latest iteration of that conversation took place at the 3-member committee meeting last week, however, their work was almost cut short because a discussion of the vaccine policy was not part of the meeting agenda.
Board and committee member Jim Peyton, of Lunenburg, voiced concern with taking up the topic because he was concerned members of the public and KESD staff may have skipped the meeting because it was not on the agenda.
“It’s not on the agenda and to bring that as an agenda revision without any knowledge of it, to me, is wrong and we should postpone this – regardless if it was talked about at the last meeting,” said Peyton. Several members of the public would later echo that sentiment that they assumed the topic would not be discussed because it was not on the warned agenda.
In the end, the other 2 members, Alyssa May of Burke and Lindsay Carpenter of Lyndon, voted to amend the agenda and take up the subject.
Despite not being don’t he posted agenda for the meeting, several members of the public and KESD staff were present to weigh in, both in favor and against the vaccination policy and other mitigation steps the district has or might take up.
Mary Hauser submitted material to the board that showed, she argued, that a mandate would violate employment laws.
“I don’t even understand why you are touching this with a 10-foot pole. You should shelve this until you are forced to do something,” she said, suggesting that recent news that federal funding may be tied to schools adopting vaccine policies was akin to blackmail.
Lyndon physician Sandy Reider, a vocal critic of childhood vaccination, also briefly spoke and presented a commentary arguing that vaccines pose a greater risk than benefit to young recipients. Reider has appeared previously at KESD meetings on the topic.
In favor of the mandate was author David Martin, who appealed to the common good of the community as a reason for vaccinations.
“I just reach out to people to think past their own things, to think about the good of our community, the good of our county, the good of our state – spread it however you want,” said Martin, who also spoke of the importance of masking.
Burke resident and parent of 2 KESD students Andrew Brown also advocated for a vaccine mandate for faculty and staff.
KESD employee Nancy Penfield and district resident Diane Peyton both objected to the very discussion of the proposed policy because it wasn’t on the agenda.
“I’m really upset that it was not posted because I know a lot more people that would have come to this meeting had the COVID policy been mentioned,” said Penfield. “I’m bothered by that.”
Board Member May, who was sitting as chair of the meeting, said the KESD board and its committees strive for transparency and there would be further opportunity for the public to weigh in before the policy was adopted. The policy committee serves in an advisory capacity while the full KESD board only has the authority to adopt a policy.
Superintendent Jen Botzojorns took responsibility for the absence of the vaccine discussion from the agenda, saying it was an oversight.
The policy itself was drastically reduced from an original version, consisting of essentially 2 measures in its present form. To either be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or to take a PCR test weekly. To either vaccinate or test routinely would be a condition of employment, states the policy.
When the 3 committee members got to discussing it, the issue divided the members. Jim Peyton, who has voiced his opposition to the measure in the past, said he felt the mandate proposal was unconstitutional and that the PCR testing was unreliable.
“There’s nothing I can see on this that I can help you with to make it better because I disagree with the whole concept,” he said.
The three agreed, though, that they would like to get the temperature of the KESD staff on the topic after Carpenter advocated for a survey. They instructed Botzojorns to conduct an anonymous survey or poll of the staff to get their reaction to the proposed policy and comments.
In the end, May and Carpenter voted to bring the revised policy back to the full board at its next meeting on Nov. 9 for further information and discussion. The school district also awaits any further guidance from state and federal officials that might force their hand in adopting a vaccine policy, depending on if a federal mandate issued through OSHA becomes a reality.
