KESD, Concord School Receive Grant To Support Biking Program

Kingdom East School District announced Concord School was awarded a grant to supply bicycles, helmets and cycling curriculum for the middle school grades.
Concord School will teach students to ride bikes through Riding For Focus, a program that uses cycling as a tool in the classroom to get kids moving, help increase student motivation and focus, and improve their well-being. KESD Experiential Learning, and the Concord School staff just received a fleet of Specialized bikes and helmets after receiving a Riding For Focus program grant.
Riding For Focus was developed by Outride, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling. Outride’s Riding For Focus program, Research, and community grants harness the benefits of cycling for the cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical well-being of youth and their communities.
The program awarded 55 schools across the US and Canada the grants in its most recent round of funding, bringing the program total to nearly 300 schools and over 50,000 students, according to the latest information from Outride.
A Riding For Focus grant provides schools with everything needed to get 6th-8th grade students riding, including bikes, helmets, teacher training, and curriculum.
Riding For Focus Teacher Champions keep Riding For Focus programs operating as they teach students to ride, sharing the joy of bicycling and its benefits on our brains and well-being.
“We can’t wait for Concord Middle School students to ride bikes at Concord and on the Kingdom Trails!” announced KESD.
The R4F grants recipients are selected from applicants with priority to schools that serve students with high rates of free or reduced lunch. The grant application window was the end of January through the end of April.
