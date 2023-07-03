KESD, Concord School Receive Grant To Support Biking Program
Kingdom East School District announced Concord School was awarded a grant to supply bicycles, helmets and cycling curriculum for the middle school grades.

Concord School will teach students to ride bikes through Riding For Focus, a program that uses cycling as a tool in the classroom to get kids moving, help increase student motivation and focus, and improve their well-being. KESD Experiential Learning, and the Concord School staff just received a fleet of Specialized bikes and helmets after receiving a Riding For Focus program grant.

