KESD Considers Forming Ad Hoc Committee To Help Plan Building Projects

Kingdom East School District is considering forming an ad hoc committee to help the school board plan and evaluate future construction projects and building needs.
KESD’s building sub-committee discussed the topic during a recent meeting at which they tentatively expressed interest in a possible bond vote at town meeting in March 2024.
Committee chairman and board vice-chair Tony Demasi floated the 2024 date after suggesting March 2023 was too soon and fellow committee member Biff Mahoney said special bond votes didn’t seem to fare well in the region.
“That gives us a year and change,” said Demasi. “If we can’t get the message out … we haven’t done our jobs.”
Pressing facility issues for KESD are the current gymnasium at Concord School and a trailer that is falling apart at Burke School. Demasi also noted that Burke needs a proper gymnasium.
The board will eventually be looking for volunteers to join the ad hoc committee, whether it be school teachers, staff, students, parents, board members and community members.
“We need ad hocs,” quipped Mahoney during the discussion.
Demasi suggested the first step will be to find an objective facilitator who can shepherd the committee and then establish a timeline for the work and be better able to describe the commitment.
KESD Facility Manager Dan Pickering said the 2024 timeline for a potential bond vote may deliver some relief in material costs as well.
During the facility meeting Pickering also offered an update on the myriad projects happening across the district’s schools, including a new outdoor basketball court being installed at Burke, boiler and control work at LTS as well as a new fenced-in discovery area for the preK, internet cabling in Sutton, IT upgrades in Lunenburg, security camera improvements in Newark, and roof repairs at Concord. All told, the work is proceeding smoothly.
One potential issue may be the district’s use of the Sutton Grange to store excess school equipment. Pickering said the town was considering selling the grange and the school may need to find an alternate storage site.
“I’ll figure stuff out and I’ll come back to you with it,” said Pickering.
“We’ll just stay in there until they throw us out, I guess,” noted DeMasi.
KESD Finance Committee
During a brief finance committee meeting last week KESD Finance Manager Tisha Hankinson reported that fuel cost projections for the district are up 66%, which amounts to about $70,000 over projected costs.
Hankinson noted that the fuel costs were despite an anticipated reduction of 10,000 gallons in use because of the switch to a pellet boiler at Miller’s Run School.
Hankinson also said they are looking at double-digit increases in special education services passed on to the district for their tuitioned high school students.
“Will you be looking at any staffing needs or expenditures, maybe some places where you can save? What’s your counterbalance to knowing things are going to be more expensive next year?” asked Cynthia Stuart, board chair.
Hankinson said in terms of staffing contracts were set, so at least those costs wouldn’t increase, as they continued to evaluate these likely overages.
