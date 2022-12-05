KESD Draft Budget Tops $40M

Kingdom East School District officials are sharpening their pencils as they look for opportunities to trim the draft budget before it gets presented to voters next year.
The KESD Finance Committee met last week to review an early draft of the budget, assembled by Finance Director Tisha Hankinson and Superintendent Jen Botzojorns following weeks of meetings with school leaders and administrators.
As outlined on Nov. 30, the draft budget was over $41 million following a few items Hankinson said were likely to be added to the prepared draft distributed to the board members. The effort was still very much a work in progress, she noted.
“We have a very drafty first version,” said Hankinson at the outset of her presentation, which was an opportunity for the finance committee to see where things stood.
This year’s approved budget is $37.98 million.
The upward pressure is from a variety of sources, including higher health care costs, an increase in the number of tuitioned high school students as well as anticipated tuition rate increases, as well as staffing changes, higher fuel costs, facility needs and other.
Botzojorns said she had been meeting with school leadership that morning about budget request reductions.
Finance Committee chair and board member Kory Cantin, of Lunenburg, expressed concern about the size of the increase in the draft, especially considering inflation and other economic factors.
“We live in an area that is very,” started Cantin.
“Sensitive to increases,” finished Cynthia Stuart, committee member and KESD Board chair from Concord.
“I would like to see that number come down,” added Cantin. “That’s high to me.”
Stuart said she would support funding facility expenses but did not want to see additional staff. She was also concerned about the budget absorbing expenses for personnel and programs that had been launched with grant funding.
One such program that the committee suggested be removed from the draft budget is the district’s summer program. Launched with COVID funds to help schools re-engage with students and help make up for learning loss, the committee members recognized how popular and successful it was but did not want to see $250,000 added to the budget for the program in anticipation of when the program’s grant funding runs out. The summer program continues to have grant funding for the next two years.
Stuart said she was also concerned that the success of the summer program may build an expectation that it would continue when grant funding runs out. “How do we make this sustainable,” she asked.
“I don’t think 7% is going to work,” said committee and board member Jacob Simpson, of Sutton, about the projected increase of the draft budget. “I don’t where it can land … I don’t think it’s time to add things we don’t necessarily need.”
Simpson suggested that when it came time, the summer program could be warned as a separate article for voters to approve in a couple of years.
“I’ll go through this with a fine-toothed comb and bring back another draft,” said Hankinson of her process.
According to a budget timeline, the committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the budget expenses in greater detail and on Dec. 19 to discuss revenues, at which point Hankinson was hoping to have estimates of tax rate impact.
The full board would review the proposed budget the committee generates in January to approve the final version that would be presented to voters at Town Meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.