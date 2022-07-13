KESD Eyeing Facility Security Review

Kingdom East School District hopes to assess school security at the district’s facilities through an inspection process this summer.
KESD Facility Manager Dan Pickering outlined the process for KESD’s board members during their meeting in Lunenburg Tuesday evening.
Pickering explained the process, for which a grant is available, will result in an outside firm conducting an onsite inspection of the buildings and producing a full report and recommendations on steps to improve school security.
The topic was raised at an earlier KESD board meeting in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas two months ago.
Pickering said he is in the process of gathering facility floor plans and noting certain features, like cameras, that the company will use in their assessment.
The hope is this process will be completed this summer.
The update was part of a brief discussion of facility plans at KESD which also includes the potential formation of an ad hoc committee to consider construction and facility needs, with potential projects for new gymnasiums at Burke Town School and Concord School, said Tony Demasi, of Burke, a member of the board and the board’s existing facility committee.
The ad hoc committee would be a new group to look specifically at long-term construction needs and would be formed by stakeholders and interested parties from the wider community.
“At this point, it’s still very, very new to the facility committee,” said Demasi. “And we discuss it as we go along.”
Other Business
KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns discussed some possible headwinds for the district heading into the next school and fiscal year.
While the board approved several hires for new and redeployed staff within the district, Botzojorns said KESD still had about 30 staff openings across the district.
“We are working on Plan B and Plan C,” said Botzojorns in her hiring update, remaining hopeful that more candidates would come on board.
“We have a month left to fill them, so if you know anyone who might be thinking about getting back into education,” said Cynthia Stuart, board chair from Concord during the ensuing discussion.
Botzojorns also indicated there were financial concerns the district was working through with escalating costs.
“As we enter next fiscal year, we are anticipating some heavy and interesting shifts in our money next year,” said Botzojorns, citing the fact that the district can’t even get bids for fuel at this point because dealers don’t want to lock in a price. She also noted copy paper is 90% more than last year, as well as increases in other goods and services, according to her superintendent’s report.
“This is just an FYI, we are managing,” she added.
The board also heard positive reports from KESD’s summer camp that is underway. This year it is being held on the Lyndon Institute campus due to projects underway at the Lyndon Town School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.