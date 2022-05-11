The Kingdom East School District faced a frightful facilities issue recently that underscores long-simmering issues with aging schools.
At a recent meeting of the KESD facilities committee, the members heard from KESD Facilities Manager Danny Pickering about a failing roof above the PreK, baker space, and utility spaces next to the gym at Concord School.
“Water was flooding into boiler area – flowing over electrical panels, everything. It wasn’t good,” said Pickering of the incident several weeks ago. Pickering said he got on top of the building to inspect the roof and found signs of trouble all over. “I was sinking into the roof. I got over to the boiler and it felt like I was going to go through,” he said, noting seams in the roof were separating and there were numerous signs of leaks.
“How safe is it?” asked Tony Demasi, board vice-chair from Burke and a member of the facilities committee.
Pickering reported he believed the entire roof and insulation were soaked through. While the active leaks had been patched up, Pickering said he had summoned a structural engineer to assess the soundness of the roof and supporting structure.
In the interim, school officials thought it wise to displace the programs that operate out of the addition next to the gym where the worst of the leaks had been seen.
Fortunately, the PreK only lost one day of class while officials shifted their space to the main building for about a week. In the end, the engineer determined it was safe to use the space and operations resumed, said Concord School Principal Sherri Gregory. “This brings to light the concerns with that building,” she added.
The episode is the latest in a long list of facilities issues that KESD has had to contend with, much like many other districts across the state, said KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
The Concord School gym has been a point of concern for years. Snow load sensors had to be installed several years ago to ensure the roof above the gym itself was safe in winter and efficiency and other concerns have been perennial issues.
“Really the building should fall down,” said Demasi as they discussed a roof replacement project during the committee meeting. “This is throwing good money after bad.”
“It was pretty scary,” said Botzojorns of the roof leak but noted the more immediate concern for Concord, now, was with the elevator in the main building, which is required for ADA compliance and student/staff accessibility.
KESD, which oversees 7 schools and serves 8 towns, has grappled with facilities concerns for years. In 2019 KESD officials presented voters with a request for a $24 million bond to renovate and improve facilities in Burke, Concord and Lunenburg. The bond vote failed. Botzojorns has also repeatedly testified at legislative hearings about the need for state aid and more equitable funding formulas that would benefit rural districts, issues that have gained some traction in Montpelier.
Botzojorns said KESD continues to look at the issue from a local level, though. She said they intend to form an ad hoc committee of community members and interested parties to hold a series of meetings and solicit community input to develop long-term plans for the buildings.
“The challenge with that work is when we are constantly bombarded,” said Botzojorns. “All the amount of planning gets usurped by the immediate needs in our buildings.”
Botzojorns said the work to improve is critical, though. “Young people learn better when there is a nice clean usable learning environment,” she said. “Modernizing our facilities is really important,” she said, adding it’s been 50-70 years since meaningful school construction was undertaking in Vermont and districts across the state are struggling. She also said she is uncertain what may happen once the district is required by the state to test its facilities for PCB’s, which resulted in the closure of Burlington High School in 2020.
Student Project Focuses On Facility Needs
At their meeting Tuesday night, the KESD board heard a presentation from Burke School 8th graders about a project they had taken up to address a need they saw on their campus.
Three students told the board about their efforts to redo the school’s outdoor basketball court, which they identified as deficient because it was cracked, not level, undersized, and didn’t provide an equitable opportunity to other schools in the district.
Burke eighth graders focus on community service projects in line with the UN’s Global Goals and the notion of thinking globally and acting locally.
One group looked at creating murals focused on mental health to let people know there are resources to help, another considered a sports equipment recycling program in which used equipment could be passed on to others.
The group focused on rejuvenating the outdoor basketball court explained their project through a Powerpoint presentation and outlined the anticipated costs, which include paving the court, which has already been approved by the board and bids are coming in now. The students are now trying to secure the funds for new hoops, balls, line striping and if possible a fence, since the court is built located on the edge of a hill and players often have to chase balls to be able to keep playing.
“It’s pretty impressive how they are so poised,” said Botzojorns, who also attended the presentations when all the eighth graders made them at Burke.
According to the kids’ presentation, they still need $3,520.44 for the new hoops and balls, plus additional funds for the striping and fence if possible.
During the board meeting, which was held in the Burke gymnasium, board member Alyssa May asked how the indoor space was suited for basketball. The students replied that it didn’t work well since the ceilings and lights were so low they often got hit by balls. May said it was another example of facility needs in the district.
On Wednesday, Botzojorns applauded the students’ efforts on all the projects and said she was confident the basketball court would be completed before the next school year.
“The kids should really have the opportunity to play basketball just like kids at other schools,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.