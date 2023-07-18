KESD Facilities Committee Plans Next Phase Of Work

New KESD Superintendent Sean McMannon discusses school facility needs during a meeting of the KESD's Facility Ad Hoc Committee last week. (Contributed Photo)

The Kingdom East School District Ad Hoc Facilities Committee met last week to strategize the next steps for developing a long-term plan to improve the district’s seven schools and eventually bring a proposal to voters.

During their meeting, which included attendance by several members from the wider community, the committee discussed a variety of topics, including prioritizing the feedback and data collected over the months-long process, the challenges around winning approval from the eight-member towns, the timeline for a possible bond vote, and even the possibility of the district parting with the former Gilman Middle School building.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments