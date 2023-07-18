KESD Facilities Committee Plans Next Phase Of Work

The Kingdom East School District Ad Hoc Facilities Committee met last week to strategize the next steps for developing a long-term plan to improve the district’s seven schools and eventually bring a proposal to voters.
During their meeting, which included attendance by several members from the wider community, the committee discussed a variety of topics, including prioritizing the feedback and data collected over the months-long process, the challenges around winning approval from the eight-member towns, the timeline for a possible bond vote, and even the possibility of the district parting with the former Gilman Middle School building.
The district launched the in-depth facility analysis over seven months ago, working with gbArchitecture out of Montpelier to conduct site reviews, stakeholder meetings, community surveys and more to assess the buildings and to identify priorities and wants. The group will now transition to analyzing the amassed data and develop a proposal/s for the KESD board to present to voters.
“This was a lot of data collecting over the last five or six months,” said Architect Diantha Korzun while recapping the process for the ad hoc committee, which was meeting for the first time with some of the community members.
Korzun and fellow architect Stephen Kredell are finalizing a report of all that amassed information to be combined with detailed 3D renderings of the current schools and other details. Much of that information is available on a section of the KESD website dedicated to the facilities process.
The next stage will be concept design, which Korzun described as fun. As part of that process, the architects and KESD Facilities Director Danny Pickering will prioritize and code all of the recommendations and needs identified thus far, to differentiate the projects between code compliance, educational best practices, community wants and more.
Lunenburg select board member Gary Briggs, who was attending his first meeting as a ad hoc committee member, outlined what he perceived as a challenge facing the district.
“I envision a great difficulty in getting voters in Burke to agree to spend more money on Kingdom East to help improve facilities in Lunenburg, and vice versa,” said Briggs. “So have we thought of how we will manage that and how we will convince voters in one community that paying higher taxes is good for facilities in their community and outside their communities?”
“That’s going to be our challenge,” replied Cynthia Stuart, KESD Board Chair. “The crux of that is we have to be able to educate voters on how school funding really works in Vermont. … Can we leverage those tax dollars and grants to show voters a way of paying for this that they think is palatable.”
Sean McMannon, KESD’s new Superintendent of Schools, noted the need to grow the sense of community across KESD.
“We still have work at building the concept that all of the kids in all of the towns are all of our responsibility,” said McMannon. “Kingdom East School District, the board, the district holds that responsibility and we have to work at that to change the culture that we are all part of the same learning organization and we help each other at different times over the course of long periods of time. And that’s new so it’s going to take time to build that understanding across our towns.”
McMannon also discussed recent action by the legislature to launch a statewide school facility needs assessment as part of a possible effort to restore a school construction aid system.
“They are going to be shocked at the numbers they come up with when they actually cost estimate everything that’s being reported,” said McMannon of the legislative task force. “Then they are going to have some challenging decisions to make in the next session about what they are going to do, how they are going to respond to that.”
Board member Alyssa May stressed that the committee needed to consider what it would take to help KESD’s students succeed.
“We need to change from surviving to thriving,” said May. “If we want the [Northeast] Kingdom to exist in two generations, we have to talk more about thriving and less just about what it takes to get by.” May referenced teachers not having enough chairs for their classes and concerns about the structural integrity of the Concord School gym.
“Our colleagues around the state are not focused on getting by on a little. They are focused on giving what their kids need to thrive,” said May.
During the conversation, Briggs inquired whether the former Gilman Middle School building was included in the process. KESD decided before last school year to repurpose the building and distribute the student population between Lunenburg and Concord schools due to the cost estimates of what it would take to make the building suitable for school activities.
Briggs was also concerned that KESD was going to let the building deteriorate but was assured that while KESD did not intend to invest in the building to upgrade it for educational purposes, it performed general maintenance on the building to keep it useful.
“I would think that maybe that building falls outside the realm of what Kingdom East’s goal is because that’s no longer an education facility,” said Briggs.
“As a select board member, we’ll ask you to put that hat on, do you think the select board would have an interest in taking the building back?,” asked Stuart.
“I can only speak for myself. I’m one of three, but I would say most definitely,” said Briggs, suggesting he would put the topic on an upcoming select board agenda to gather public input and to further consider the possibility with the select board. At the conclusion of the meeting Chris Lingley of Lunenburg noted KESD’s articles of agreement included provisions about the use of KESD’s buildings.
The committee also discussed the timeline for their work and a possible bond vote. Early in the facility review process a bond vote at Town Meeting 2024 had been contemplated. That may be pushed back, depending on how quickly the next phase of work can be completed. Board Member Holly Brown of Lyndon expressed concern that pushing it back an entire year to 2025 was too long, considering they had been working on the process for about seven months. A special election or scheduling it for election day in November 2024 were considered as possible alternatives.
