The Kingdom East Ad Hoc Facilities Committee took a hard look last week at variety of data, district policies and conditions in their ongoing effort to shape a comprehensive facilities plan while project cost concerns popped up.
The team of administrators, school board representatives and community members covered topics ranging from class size policy, intra-district transfers, teacher trends, school capacity, AOE construction recommendations, and others during their meeting Thursday.
“This is a lot of information and most of it was at the request of this committee,” prefaced KESD Superintendent Sean McMannon. “This is going to be a lot of group or team learning tonight.”
The team also heard from the district’s architects Diantha Korzun and Steve Kredell, of gbArchitecture in Montpelier, on a sevarl reports, data sheets and the extensive input and feedback they have gathered throughout the process that has been underway for months.
McMannon offered a preliminary review of teacher shortage data available from a national reporting tool. “Our shortages in Caledonia were significantly higher than the state averages in almost every case that I looked at in the last year or two,” he said, suggesting a deeper look at that data. “Currently, school counselors, nurses and middle school math and science teachers - that seems to be the biggest for us in terms of licensed personnel,” said McMannon.
In their review of current school capacity, the committed parsed through data that suggested the district can currently accommodate over 2,000 students. When you look at the capacity - maximum capacity is so interesting, it’s really based on the square footage within your school,” said Korzun, cautioning a more nuanced review with auxiliary spaces in mind. “When you look at Burke it looks like it has a really high capacity but when you factor in the other spaces like the support spaces like gym or collaborative spaces that’s when it really starts to tighten up.”
Board chair Cynthia Stuart wondered about a comparison between the absolute maximum capacity based on square footage versus the maximum capacity based on current school configuration, which are two distinctly different values.
“I’m going way down the road but when we come to present this to voters we are going to need to have ‘This is the maximum capacity of this school based on these factors. … For the community we need to know how many kids we actually can take for each school,” said Stuart, citing a frequent comment she has heard that Lyndon Town School was built for a much larger number of students than it currently houses or can accommodate.
Process And Costs
“As a side note, remind me, please, when we might know or not whether the state is going to provide something about the grant process?” asked board member Alyssa May of the potential for new school construction funding legislation. “Do we know who we can lean on about that?”
The state legislature and AOE have been in the midst of years-long work to review the current process and develop and report and possible recommendations for revision to the process.
“It seems to us, like oh my gosh it’s an overwhelming volume of information. … In order for people to understand while we are in this information there is a way out, that is intentional,” said McMannon of the next steps in the process.
Korzun explained that the thoroughness of this review helps in the process as they develop recommendations, concept designs and ultimately plans that can be priced and bid.
“I am concerned about the process you just described that we would get to the end, and we had spent our architectural dollars doing a conceptual design and coming up with budgets that we can’t deploy. That we can’t sell,” said Stuart, urging the process to keep in mind the reality of budget constraints in the district.
May also was curious if a calculation could be made about the cost of doing nothing, in terms of maintenance on the aging buildings, emergency repairs, disruption when some spaces can’t be used due to facility issues, and other considerations.
The ongoing architecural work at the district is being paid for by grant dollars.
KESD had presented a $24-million bond vote in June 2019 to tackle a number of facilities issues. The measure was defeated by voters in the 8 member towns. The latest work is a resumption and extension of that effort following the disruption of the pandemic.
During KESD’s full school board meeting on Tuesday, Stuart explained that the ad hoc committee would soon be sharing out details of its work either at an upcoming special meeting or in periodic installments over the next several meetings. According to a timeline of the process moving forward, the committee and board hope to begin a coordinated public outreach about the project, which will likely result in a district wide vote, beginning next year.
Other Business
The ad hoc committee also again discussed the possibility of Lunenburg re-acquiring the former Gilman Middle School. The town is looking to establish a committee to research the issue, including operating costs and revenues at the building, which now houses a Head Start program.
The ad hoc committee plans to next meet on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. at KESD.
