KESD Facilities Group Takes Deep Dive
The Kingdom East Ad Hoc Facilities Committee took a hard look last week at variety of data, district policies and conditions in their ongoing effort to shape a comprehensive facilities plan while project cost concerns popped up.

The team of administrators, school board representatives and community members covered topics ranging from class size policy, intra-district transfers, teacher trends, school capacity, AOE construction recommendations, and others during their meeting Thursday.

