KESD Facilities Work To Contemplate School Reconfigurations

The future configuration of Kingdom East School District will be a key factor in the ongoing work to develop the plan to improve the KESD schools.

The Kingdom East School District Ad Hoc Facilities Committee met last week to review the first phase of the facilities analysis and discuss the next steps as the effort transitions from assessing the existing buildings and programs to designing projects that will be presented to the community for approval.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments