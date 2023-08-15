KESD Facilities Work To Contemplate School Reconfigurations

The future configuration of Kingdom East School District will be a key factor in the ongoing work to develop the plan to improve the KESD schools.
The Kingdom East School District Ad Hoc Facilities Committee met last week to review the first phase of the facilities analysis and discuss the next steps as the effort transitions from assessing the existing buildings and programs to designing projects that will be presented to the community for approval.
Assisting the ad hoc committee in this effort are architects from gbA Architecture, in Montpelier, who has conducted much of the analysis, including in-depth facility inspections, staff, student and community surveys, community meetings and more. The results of that work were recently delivered to the district in the form of a 61-page draft report that includes detailed renderings and a narrative identifying priority needs and wants for each school as well further data sets that shows the data color-coded based on various factors like delayed maintenance, needs impacting education based on best practices, AOE compliance, and general building and ADA code requirements.
The next phase will be to develop conceptual designs for building construction projects to meet the present and future needs of the district.
“This conversation brings up the importance of configuration,” said KESD Superintendent Sean McMannon. “When we are talking about facilities and what the needs are, we are going to have to fold in when we start getting to options, the demographics and the values and beliefs in each community and the district community around moving students to different places and what those options can look like, which we know is a tricky business.”
The prospect of moving students, especially middle school students, has been front and center for the district, which held a series of community meetings this spring and early summer to brainstorm potential solutions to a feared teacher shortage in the middle school grades. While no changes to grade configurations within the schools needed to be made for this school year, the possibility in the future continues.
The team from gbA Architecture referenced the prospect for grade changes within the schools in the executive summary of their report and description of the next steps.
“We would recommend these determinations be part of the next steps as they will influence the design approaches
in Part Two,” wrote architects Diantha Korzun and Stephen Kredell.
The ad hoc committee held a wide-ranging discussion about the need for additional data, such as student and teacher projections, school choice requests, per-student square footage recommendations and others, to help them as they narrow down the range of options that will be further developed in the design process.
Board chair Cynthia Stuart, a member of the ad hoc committee, suggested that the committee aim to develop several scenarios, based on input from the committee, administration and school leadership, that could be presented to the school board and community to collect pros and cons.
“It would be helpful to me to hear people’s thoughts on configuration as a part of that,” said McMannon. “Because we could end up with 27 options depending on how finely we cut this, so at some point, there have to be consistent values around configuration – or at least a tighter box.”
Board member Jake Simpson said he thought consolidating middle school grades to fewer schools would be a tough sell based on feedback he heard during the emergency meetings held earlier this year regarding the teacher shortage.
“If we aren’t willing to consolidate, we have to be willing to finance what the cost is of not consolidating,” said board member Alyssa May, who later said she would like to see a scenario in which KESD had three regional middle schools as one of the options for further consideration.
“How do we continue to think about people not just surviving?” asked May. “How do we continue to encourage our part of the world to think about thriving vs just surviving?”
Gary Briggs, a committee member from Lunenburg, stressed the importance of ensuring investment in each school, noting how Lunenburg has been the only town in the district that had had a school shuttered when Gilman Middle School was repurposed. Its students were moved to Lunenburg Elementary and Concord School.
“The good thing about that is everybody needs something,” said McMannon. “I don’t think in good conscience this group or any other group would recommend something that didn’t have items being addressed at every single school.”
The draft facilities report is on a section of the KESD website dedicated to the facilities process. The ad hoc committee will meet next on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. and plans future meetings each month, which they hope to include state legislators to discuss potential future legislative changes that might impact school construction projects, as well as representatives from USDA and the Vermont Bond Bank to outline funding options and others. The process timeline at this point envisions narrowing options by October, and collecting cost estimates in early winter, followed by public communications. All of which could potentially lead to a bond vote to be brought to the eight towns in KESD.
