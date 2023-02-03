KESD Hires New Superintendent

The Kingdom East School District Board announced Friday the appointment of Sean McMannon as its next superintendent of schools, beginning July 1, 2023. He will succeed Jen Botzojorns, who is leaving at the end of this school year after seven years of distinguished service.
“As a seasoned superintendent who has experience overseeing workforce development, managing capital improvement projects, and expanding student opportunities and outcomes, Sean’s depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable to take the Kingdom East School District into the future,” said School Board Chair Cynthia Stuart, of Concord.
McMannon began his educational career as a teacher in Alaska, California and Massachusetts. He has over 20 years of experience in public school leadership, most recently as the Superintendent of the Winooski School District for the last 10 years and previously as the Assistant Principal/House Director and Principal of CVU High School for 11 years, stated a release from KESD.
McMannon earned his BS degree from Pennsylvania State University in Business Logistics, an MEd in Special Education from Lesley University, and completed graduate coursework in leadership at St. Michael’s College. During his time as Superintendent in Winooski, McMannon oversaw a major facilities renovation and was instrumental in forging a positive relationship between the school and the community.
“The Board is excited to have Mr. McMannon lead the district. He brings fresh enthusiasm and great experience to our district,” said board member Jake Simpson, of Sutton, who served on the Search Committee.
The selection comes after a multi-step process that began in December with the appointment of a 13-member Search Committee representing board members, central office, local school administrators, teachers, parents, and community members.
Stuart described the process at the outset of the board’s meeting Monday when McMannon was interviewed by the board, and fielded questions from district staff and a couple of members of the public.
The search committee reviewed 11 applicants and selected five individuals for first-round interviews. Two of these candidates were selected for second-round interviews. Finally, McMannon was unanimously recommended by the search committee to the Board.
During Monday’s open interview, McMannon said part of what drew him to the district was his interaction with Botzojorns. “She always spoke of the Kingdom with such fondness that led me to think this was a possibility,” said McMannon, who has visited the NEK in the past for getaways, like biking.
McMannon said he was looking for a district that had purpose and opportunities for him to contribute to the growth and success of the schools.
“It felt like important work and that there were a lot of unique qualities in each of the schools and there is room for bringing some coherence,” he said of his reflections after briefly visiting the schools in the district.
McMannon said his experience in Winooski would help him in KESD’s focus on facilities, staff recruitment and retention and curricular coherence.
McMannon said he was intent on building on what he believes is a good foundation within the district between the individual schools and district office.
“I am not a change agent,” he said, noting his first year would be about listening and learning from the school staff and communities. “I’m not coming in to make a lot of big changes from the start.”
McMannon also recounted the work he did at Winooski to help shepherd a major construction project and a $57 million bond through.
“I think it’s a pretty miraculous success story, especially when you look across the United States, high poverty districts don’t really do this work,” he commented of the facility project. “And the families, the students and the staff in that district deserve that like anybody else.”
“Amen,” commented board member Alyssa May of Burke.
Rachel Robillard, Principal of the Sutton School and member of the Search Committee, stated, “The Kingdom East School district has become a leader in the state for creatively using our resources to provide our students with a well-rounded and rigorous education. I am confident that under Mr. McMannon’s leadership, we will continue to build on this work to ensure our continued progress in achieving our strategic priorities.”
McMannon expressed enthusiasm about joining the KESD, “I am very excited at the prospect of becoming KESD’s next educational leader! I have been very impressed by the thorough and meaningful search process, including the caring and skilled members of the committee who asked great questions and the informative visits to the wonderful Kingdom East schools. It quickly became clear to me that the KESD community values high-quality education, which contributes to the vibrant and inclusive atmosphere of the Kingdom.”
During his interview earlier this week McMannon, who currently lives in Colchester, said his intent would be to move to the NEK to become a member of the community. He is married and has two children, the youngest is about to graduate from UVM and the older lives and works in New Jersey.
The Board plans to introduce Mr. McMannon to the Kingdom East communities on Thursday, April 6 during planned staff and community meet-and-greet events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.