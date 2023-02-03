KESD Hires New Superintendent

Sean McMannon, the incoming Superintendent of Kingdom East School District. (Courtesy Photo)

The Kingdom East School District Board announced Friday the appointment of Sean McMannon as its next superintendent of schools, beginning July 1, 2023. He will succeed Jen Botzojorns, who is leaving at the end of this school year after seven years of distinguished service.

“As a seasoned superintendent who has experience overseeing workforce development, managing capital improvement projects, and expanding student opportunities and outcomes, Sean’s depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable to take the Kingdom East School District into the future,” said School Board Chair Cynthia Stuart, of Concord.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments