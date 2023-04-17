KESD Kicks Off New Board Year

Kingdom East School District kicked off its new board year last week with its annual reorganization and onboarding.
The 15-member board unanimously re-elected Cynthia Stuart of Concord as board chair.
Mandy Chapman of Lyndon was elected as vice-chair, taking over the position previously held by Tony DeMasi, who stepped down after serving 22 years on the school board.
Lindsay Carpenter of Lyndon is the board clerk, and Lila Leonard of Newark is the alternate board clerk.
Serena Parker, assistant to the KESD superintendent, will serve as district clerk, and JoAnn Clausing will be assistant treasurer.
The board heard from the parent of a Sutton 12-year-old student who was concerned with some of the questions asked in the recently administered Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which is conducted by the CDC and asks questions about physical activity, diet, tobacco use, alcohol and drug use, sexual activity, and others.
The school sends opt-out forms home before the survey, but the parent said she didn’t receive it and hoped in the future, a school-wide email or call could be used to better notify parents or an opt-in policy as opposed to opt-out.
“This is the second time we’ve had an instance like this,” noted Stuart, who indicated they would put together a series of questions to ask Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, who was not at the meeting, about the process at the board’s May meeting.
Policy committee member Jim Peyton, of Lunenburg, also suggested the possibility of reviewing the district’s approach at the committee level.
The survey, which has been administered for years, is used in part to determine grant eligibility and to help shape and inform health instruction in the future, the board discussed.
In other business, the board reviewed the results of the district’s recent audit, which had no findings and nothing unusual to note.
The board also took advantage of its first meeting to conduct board training for new and returning members focused on personnel and negotiations, policy, finance, and teaching and learning.
The board will continue to meet for its regular meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. on rotation through the district’s schools.
