KESD Launches Process To Address Teacher Shortage
Kingdom East School District has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas to address a teacher shortage across the district, including at Sutton School. A survey sent out to the district community polled recipients on several ideas, which included sending Sutton middle schoolers elsewhere. (File Photo)

This week Kingdom East School District alerted the school community to a potential teacher shortage for next year and sought input on potential solutions.

A series of district-wide messages and a survey over the last few days outlined the issue, sought input on proposed solutions, and established a timeline for the planning process. KESD serves students from Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, and Wheelock.

