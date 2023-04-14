KESD Launches Process To Address Teacher Shortage

This week Kingdom East School District alerted the school community to a potential teacher shortage for next year and sought input on potential solutions.
A series of district-wide messages and a survey over the last few days outlined the issue, sought input on proposed solutions, and established a timeline for the planning process. KESD serves students from Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, and Wheelock.
“We are facing personnel shortages next year, and we also need to thoughtfully plan long-term for teaching and facilities needs in our School District,” wrote KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
Botzojorns called on teachers, parents, students, and other school stakeholders to help plan for next year, as well as the district’s long-term goals and needs. “We have to work together to address teacher shortages. We need your input,” she stated. “The work is challenging, essential, urgent, and better done prior to the start of the school year.”
KESD, like schools across the region, state and country, has struggled with workforce challenges that were exacerbated by the pandemic. In her memo, Botzojorns referenced the Irasburg Village School, which was forced to divvy up its 7th and 8th-grade students among other schools in the Lake Region Supervisory Union last December.
“We know this past school year, in the fall, one neighboring school district north of us had to make difficult decisions regarding a middle school and dispersing students throughout the other schools in the district,” wrote Botzojorns. “We can take the time, now, beginning in April and through the summer, to anticipate and plan.”
As a district, KESD has had to make tough decisions regarding facility and operational approaches, having shuttered Gilman School, which once housed middle school grades for Lunenburg, after a lengthy study and input process.
School Board Chair Cynthia Stuart, of Concord, said the current situation was not a crisis that required an immediate solution but a definite concern that the district was trying to proactively plan for and address.
The full extent of the teacher shortfall won’t be known for a while, noted Stuart, because contract offers to current teachers are out now and a few more weeks remain for the offers to be signed. Stuart said, though, that the district had been dealing with tight staffing for years and several known openings were already being advertised.
“We feel that there could be shortages in particular in the grades 6th, 7th and 8th,” said Stuart.
She said the district has been utilizing teachers across several grades and multiple subjects, which is challenging at the middle school level where students need specialized instruction, like in math and science.
As part of this effort, the schools convened several brainstorming sessions in the last few weeks to generate ideas for the community’s input. A survey was launched Thursday asking for the community to rank the best and worst of 18 ideas. The district will also hold input sessions focused on the middle school grades at each school and online in May.
The ideas range from combining middle school grades within Burke, Newark and Sutton; having Sutton middle schoolers attend their choice of another KESD school with middle grades; and sending the district’s 8th graders to Lyndon Institute; to offering increased pay and signing bonuses to attract teachers to the district; hiring traveling teachers similar to traveling nurses; and having some students attend classes at another facility virtually.
“That process is really helpful because ideas come about that people had not thought of and then folks are able to weigh in on it and through the survey process you end up with some real clear indications of what people’s preferences are,” said Stuart.
“Our next step is to get input on the ideas – and they are, at this point, simply that, ideas,” wrote Botzojorns of the survey and upcoming public meetings.
Stuart said the process would not only help with planning for next year, but fits into the district’s larger effort to develop a long-term strategic plan. The district is also in the midst of evaluating all the school facilities and future needs as part of that effort.
According to the timeline, brainstorming and the survey will be conducted this month, in May the district will narrow the ideas down to two to four possible solutions for next school year and seek further input from the public, and additional analysis, research and recommendations will be made in June, followed by finalizing solutions and planning for next school year in July.
“I invite you to share your ideas, and plan to attend the input sessions,” stated Botzojorns. “Nothing has been decided, we need the collective input of the community.”
For more information, https://docs.google.com/document/d/1pulGqxUZ5usy0vm1Csn5tVYMBVvZVoC92m714JWphOM/edit
