The Kingdom East School District Board voted in recent days to approve a construction project at Lunenburg School despite the sole bid coming back twice the construction estimates when the project was designed.
The project calls for several facility improvements, including an addition to the school building, work on the administrative offices and some ancillary storage space for the school that will soon be home to additional grades because of the decision this spring to repurpose Gilman Middle School and send the 5th graders to Lunenburg and the 6th, 7th and 8th graders to Concord School.
The issue was first discussed by the facilities committee on June 21, when facilities director Mark Brown told the board’s subcommittee of the bid.
“We were planning on $80,000, which is $350 per square foot,” said Brown. “The bid came in at $161,900, which is $578 per square foot.”
“Wow,” said committee member Tony DeMasi, a board representative from Burke.
“In a nutshell, it’s double the cost of what we figured, even with COVID,” said Brown, offering 3 options, proceed as planned, along with a couple of alterations to portions of the work that may not suit the school well in the long run, explained Brown.
“Now my recommendation would be to get the project done,” said Brown. DeMasi agreed.
Because of the dramatic increase in cost, approval of the bid and a decision to proceed with the project needed to go to the whole board which scheduled a special meeting days later.
The board, with just enough members to form a quorum for the meeting, continued the discussion that was begun at the committee.
Brown explained that grants aren’t the solution because of the time frame.
“Would you be amenable to putting this off,” asked Biff Mahoney, a board member from Sheffield.
“The problem is we need to have this and if we don’t do it now we are not going to get a contractor to do it, or we aren’t going to have time,” said Brown, who explained as it is the district will need to get a waiver to complete the work because only 1 bid was received.
Kory Cantin, a board member from Lunenburg, asked if the project needed to be completed in order to open for students in the fall.
“It does,” said Brown. “The principal needs a private area to host conversations with staff and students,” referencing the work for expanded offices.
KESD originally planned dozens of facility projects across the entire district this summer, some of which had been delayed from last summer due to the pandemic, but an escalation in costs, a lack of any bids on many of the projects, and a challenge in finding available contractors meant the district needed to shelve many of their intended projects.
“We have 21 projects that we aren’t doing that we had planned for this year, we are going to wait,” said Brown in discussing the sticker shock of some of the project bids. “I just want people to know that I am trying to save as much money as I can but I also am trying to get the things done that we need to get done.”
In the end, the 8 members present of the 15-member board voted 6-2 to approve the Lunenburg project.
Following the vote, the board took public comment to close the meeting that was attended by over a dozen members of the public.
“Nothing for nothing, but with the price of everything being sky high, why not keep Gilman going for one more year,” said one woman of the decision to repurpose Gilman School into a preK that met resistance from the community.
“Thank you, any other comment?” replied DeMasi.
“The community is reactive in feeling like you guys are driving a square peg in a round hole,” added another of the public, many of whom were on the remote meeting by phone and not fully identified during the meeting. The man continued to encourage the board to find time to have better dialogue with the community.
“Piggybacking off that, often we come to these meetings and we ask questions and they never get answered,” said another woman.
Lunenburg Board Member Kory Cantin encouraged the Lunenburg and Gilman residents to connect with superintendent Jen Botzojorns about plans for a transition committee to ease the process of moving the grades around.
Resident Jessica Simonds weighed in suggesting the board and district administration isn’t doing enough and being responsive to parent concerns. “Things should be happening, parents are asking again about bus schedules,” said Simonds. “As far as we are concerned you as a board are keeping us in the dark and we don’t like it. You should be communicating much better than you are about all your intentions because we are a part of Kingdom East.”
“Thank you,” said DeMasi.
“Please don’t just say thank you,” responded Simonds.
“We feel like we’ve been silenced in this,” said another woman. “I’m not for transition personally.”
“Many aren’t,” replied Lunenburg Board Member James Peyton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.