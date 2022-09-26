KESD Outlines Facilities Evaluation Work, Potential Bond Timeline

Kingdom East School District has laid the early groundwork for a long-term facilities evaluation and planning process that could eventually lead to a construction bond vote.
A preliminary timeline for the work was discussed last week during a meeting of KESD’s Facility Committee.
It’s at least the start of a timeline,” said Board assistant chair Tony DeMasi, a member of the facilities meeting, who noted he helped KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns to draft the plan. “It’s not in stone. It can be changed along the way.”
DeMasi mentioned feedback after KESD’s prior bond attempt that there wasn’t enough community understanding of the funding request.
“We want to make sure we have plenty of time and we want to make sure people understand what’s out there,” added DeMasi. KESD attempted a $24 million bond vote in June 2019 to address concerns at Burke, Concord and Lunenburg schools. The special vote failed. The district had scripted a renewed effort to work on a facilities plan in 2020 but those efforts were upended by COVID.
The new timeline calls for an 18-month process that would end with a possible bond vote at Town Meeting in 2024.
The process would likely include identifying a consultant or facilitator to aid school officials and the community with the process in the next month or two; and reviewing the district’s facilities data and information regarding upkeep, costs and needs by year’s end.
When KESD was formed through the merger process several years ago, the district was provided grant money to perform a thorough analysis of the district’s buildings and develop multi-year plans. That information, updated to reflect recent improvements and condition changes, would be part of that review, explained Demasi.
Early next year the district would conduct a more thorough four- to six-month facility analysis and begin to make decisions about the current state of the facilities, solicit community input, and outline options. By the middle of 2023, according to KESD’s outline, the school board would be in a position to select a plan to advance. The process would then transition to finalizing project details, planning informational sessions, and lobbying the Vermont Legislature for funding through the end of 2023.
KESD would then hold public outreach and informational meetings in a lead-up to a potential bond vote on Town Meeting Day in March 2024.
Facility director Danny Pickering said the effort would require the allotted time.
Other Business
The Facilities Committee also heard from Pickering about progress on a number of maintenance and improvement projects that were in various states of completion, such as roof repair at Concord School, proposed construction of a pavilion at Newark, updated HVAC controls at LTS, IT work at Lunenburg and other projects.
Pickering also informed the committee of a structural inspection an engineering firm had done at Concord School to identify the cause of some foundation sloping as well as structural concerns in the school’s second-floor library. Pickering said the conclusion was there was inadequate compaction under the foundation and issues with the building’s drainage system leading to the foundation issues. He said the engineering firm determined that the structure under the library doesn’t meet the code to accommodate the weight of a library and its book stacks. The recommendation is for the library to be moved to the first floor and the current library space to be used as a classroom, which has lower structural requirements.
DeMasi urged Pickering to see about getting the spaces moved as soon as possible.
“It’s going to take a little communication and organization to make the move,” said Pickering, suggesting Christmas break might be a time to get it done.
“If we’ve been notified by an engineer of an issue …,” said DeMasi. “My feeling is get it done ASAP.”
Pickering also noted Concord was first up in the district for the state’s PCB testing, which is being unrolled across the state. The district will potentially need to take remediation steps in the schools depending on the results.
Pickering advocated for the board to consider requesting all potential surplus funds be directed to the district’s facilities reserve in the upcoming budget process and town meeting vote in anticipation of potential costs due to PCBs as well as a number of other facility issues.
“I’ve always been the one that says we need to tuck a little bit of money away for a rainy day,” said DeMasi. “PCBs are the rainy day we are seeing and I don’t think we have enough tucked away.”
