The Kingdom East School Board will meet tonight to review a draft budget for next year that tops $35 million and could result in various tax rate increases across 7 of the 8 towns in the district.

The budget, which is the result of months of work by school and district administrators, is outlined in a PowerPoint presentation that was reviewed by the KESD finance committee Tuesday and will be part of the discussion tonight.

