KESD Receives Final Tax Dollars From Lunenburg

Kingdom East School District officials reported last week that the final amount of overdue tax revenues had been received from Lunenburg.
The district received $229,497.74 from Lunenburg on Thursday, the last installment of $1.4 million that Lunenburg was supposed to pay to the school district last October following the collection of its property taxes.
While all the money was supposed to be paid within a few weeks of the tax collection, Lunenburg paid half last year and then additional installments of $250,000 on Feb. 8 and $229,496.74 on Feb. 11; leaving the final amount. Lunenburg officials explained to the school district that unpaid property taxes made it impossible for the town to deliver the education funds. The school board had recently moved to escalate the situation by making state officials aware of Lunenburg’s failure to pay, a likely first in the state. The district is also working on a new policy to deal with this situation should it arise in the future.
“They had enough money in their account to cover the check and the money has been deposited into the KESD account today,” wrote KESD Director of Finance Tisha Hankinson to KESD Board Chair Cynthia Stuart and Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
Board Reorganization
In other district business, the KESD School Board met last week for its reorganization and first meeting of the new board season following town meeting.
Cynthia Stuart was re-elected chair of the board, and Tony DeMasi was elected vice chair and board clerk by unanimous vote.
Julie Gist was nominated and appointed to represent Concord on the board, and Lila Leonard was nominated and appointed to represent Newark, state minutes from the meeting.
COVID Case
On Monday, Botzojorns announced that a member of the Burke School community had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result of contact tracing a “small number of our community are determined to be close contacts,” reported Botzojorns and Principal Megan Jones in a letter to the community.
The school did not need to change its operational mode and could continue with in-person instruction at all grade levels, said Botzojorns.
