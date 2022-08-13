KESD Receives Grant To Support School Nursing

Kingdom East School District celebrated the recent receipt of a grant to support school nursing in the district.
At their monthly meeting held Tuesday the KESD board learned that the grant had been received in an update from Soph Hall, the district’s School Nurse Leader.
“I am very excited,” said Hall. “I learned last week that we got it and it’s actually $79,000, to support nursing and education and build up our fabulous district.”
Part of the grant is to support the growth, hiring and training of nurses within the district.
Hall wrote to the board in late June that she was intending to apply for the grant from the Vermont Department of Health. According to that letter describing the grant, KESD plans to use the funds to improve equitable access to health services by implementing the same electronic health records and equipment across the district and proving learning opportunities for nurse development.
“The recognition of the link between health and education has steadily increased,” wrote Hall. “There is a greater understanding that a child must be healthy to learn and that school health services are in a unique position to improve child health status. High quality school health services and school nurse leadership can contribute to the health of both the school and the community.”
According to Hall’s letter the Health Department would be awarding up to 12 of the grants across the state.
Shortly after Hall’s announcement, KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns told the board that they now have a nurse in every school building, thanks in part to the recent hiring of Valerie Lemieux as school nurse at Sutton, who was part of a district hiring wide update and approval by the board.
Other Business
KESD also approved paying tuition dollars to allow a KESD choice high school student to take a semester abroad, which is allowed by Vermont’s tuition laws. The board approved expending up to half of St. Johnsbury Academy’s year-long tuition where the student attends and will return for the other half of the year.
The KESD board also approved increased substitute teacher pay rates.
The board was also given a technology tutorial and homework by Jon Rice, KESD Director of Education Technology, who asked the board to verify their KESD email security settings and practice creating and sharing Google docs before the board’s next meeting.
“So what I would like for you to do, in all of your free time, between now and our next board meeting is to go through this one pager,” said Rice. “And I can check and see if you’ve done it. … Like the mean teacher.”
Rice said the board members could bring their devices into the next meeting if they also needed assistance.
