KESD Seeks Input On Recovery Plan

The Kingdom East School District reelected Concord member Cynthia Stuart as board chairman during its reorganization meeting following Town Meeting.
The district now also enjoys full membership with 15 representatives from the eight towns of Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock after having had a vacancy for an extended period.
Tony Demasi, of Burke, was re-elected as vice-chair.
Stuart, who has 2 years remaining on the board, encouraged board members to consider taking on leadership roles to potentially assume the chair in the future when her tenure ends. Mandy Chapman of Lyndon and Kory Cantin of Lunenburg were elected as co-board clerks.
One thing that the district is looking not just to leadership but also to the community for is input on how to spend $7.5 million allocated to KESD as part of ESSER III, the third round of federal pandemic relief funds provided to school districts.
The money represents the largest allotment of relief money the district has received in ESSER funding and the board was provided a preliminary, broad-stroke proposal on how it should be spent.
Under the parameters of ESSER III 20% of the money needs to address academic learning loss suffered during the pandemic, for instance, a student who may need additional support and resources to catch up to grade knowledge expectations. The other 80% needs to be spent on the pillars of recovery - Social and Emotional Learning, student engagement, academic success, and safe and healthy schools.
Theresa Pollner, KESD Director of Innovation & Learning, said an underlying approach to the spending question is how best can the ESSER money be used for academic gains without creating recurring costs that would need to be added to the budget.
“We are trying to get long-term impacts from short-term funding,” said Pollner. The ESSER funds need to be spent by September 2024.
The draft plan, which will be adapted based on further development and stakeholder input including from the community, calls for spending $794,530 on personnel such as instructional assistants, instructional coaches, to provide consistency and continuity of learning as well as ensure high-quality staff and another $1,098,000 to provide for professional learning to build staff capacity and enhance student engagement.
The draft plan would put $4,193,527 into programs like the KESD summer camp, experiential learning, free lunch and others; $312,700 into technology; and $1,101,242 into continuing programs launched under the ESSER I and II funding rounds.
Board member Amanda Chapman of Lyndon who presented the draft plan and is part of the committee working on its development said the next step is for the school district stakeholders - staff, teacher, parents and even students - to get involved in the process by helping further refine the plan and develop priorities and objectives for the money.
The summer programming launched last year was highlighted as a great program funded by earlier ESSER money and one worth continuing this summer and into the future.
The board has information on the plan and ways to provide input on its website. Input can also be provided at board meetings or via email to Pollner, the district’s recovery coordinator.
Other Business
During the board meeting, they received two teacher and student presentations. The first was by Miller’s Run science teacher Mary Jardine about the Trout in the Classroom program she is working on with her 5th-8th grade students. The second presentation was by Lyndon and Lunenburg music teacher Robert Flahive, who described a school musical presented by Lunenburg students and various musical offerings in Lyndon.
The board also received a brief report from Demasi, a member of the facilities committee, about an emergency boiler replacement that was needed in Concord in recent weeks.
The board spent a large amount of time discussing next year’s school calendar. A draft calendar created in part with school administration and staff input called for frequent professional development days on Friday.
Some members of the board, while recognizing the importance of staff planning and development time, were concerned that potential for sticker shock by district parents who might assume professional development days means half days for students.
The board, in the end, approved the first day of the school year for staff so that contracts with a firm start date could be issued while acknowledging work still needed to be done to determine how to provide professional development times while not compromising learning time or having too many half days of school that families would need to accommodate.
One idea would be to provide experiential learning opportunities on the professional development days. The board intends to revisit the calendar issue at its next meetings and finalize it in the spring.
