Kingdom East School District staff eagerly greeted the arrival of much-needed COVID-19 rapid tests and saw a teachable moment.
KESD Superintendent, eyeing the installment of 315 test kits delivered from the state for the new Test at Home program, sent out an email to KESD’s 4th-8th grade students and staff posing a math problem.
“Dear Math Students,” wrote Botzojorns last week. “I love math, AND I need help with a math problem.”
She then asked how the tests should be equitably distributed across KESD’s seven schools, providing the total number of test kits received and the student population at each school.
As an incentive, she presented pizza as a prize for the pandemic-inspired problem solvers.
On Tuesday she recognized some of the students who successfully solved the problem, swinging by Concord School, which generated the most correct answers in the district, to deliver surprise treats to 3 seventh graders and an eighth-grader.
Botzojorns and Concord School Principal Sherri Gregory made the brief presentation in the students’ classrooms at lunchtime. They were met by the middle schoolers with a mix of excitement and embarrassment.
The kids all described first calculating the total number of students across the entire district then determining the percentage of total students that each school had. With that, they could determine the proportional share of tests.
Eighth-grader Isabella Simonds credited her favorite 5th-grade teacher for first introducing the math strategy she employed, along with an online pie chart creator.
Her seventh-grade brother Connor Reynolds worked on the problem with her and was also credited with coming up with the right answer.
Simon Churchill and Alia Williams were the other Concord seventh graders who cracked the calculation.
“Oh I actually solved it?” exclaimed Churchill when Botzojorns announced the winners. Churchill said when he submitted his answer he wasn’t certain he was correct.
Williams described using a similar strategy of finding the percentage of total students each school has.
Botzojorns intends to deliver more treats to winning students at Lyndon Town School and Burke
“I’ve never done anything like this before,” said Botzojorns, who previously taught math in her decades-long education career, of the district-wide puzzle. The response inspired her to send out an even more challenging puzzle Tuesday on how best to tackle the distribution of an additional 2,932 tests that arrived Friday in boxes of either 10 tests or 2 tests each. She offered bonus credit to the student that could create a spreadsheet that would execute the calculations for this larger and any future deliveries.
While the arrival of the COVID-19 tests are great fodder for math puzzles, they present a hoped-for solution to a problem that has plagued the district - how to keep the kids in school.
KESD had not been able to implement the state’s Test to Stay program, which was first introduced last fall and allowed students who were close contacts to remain at school instead of quarantine if they got a negative result from a rapid antigen test upon arrival at school.
Botzojorns said the program was proving difficult to get off the ground at KESD because of the large number of COVID-19 cases at KESD schools and limited test supplies. Limited staff and available space to administer tests had also proven a sticking point for schools attempting to implement Test to Stay across the state.
Botzojorns said in the first week since returning from winter break KESD had 52 COVID cases responses, more than all of December which saw 42 responses, and on pace to surpass the record set in November of 62 COVID responses.
The new program, which shifts the testing to the student’s home with tests kits distributed by the schools, has been billed by state officials as a solution to those logistical challenges and necessary to meet the rising number of cases and rapid spread of the Omicron variant. During prior media briefings Agency of Education Secretary Dan French credited Test to Stay with saving thousands of potentially lost school days for students that otherwise would have been required to quarantine.
Botzojorns and local school administrators hope Test at Home will deliver that for the KESD students and on Tuesday Concord School was able to distribute some of the first test kits to families with close contact students, said Principal Gregory.
Concord School Nurse Barandee Peterson said she was excited about the arrival of the test kits and the prospect of the new program keeping students in school. She is also looking forward to changes in the contact tracing protocol that has resulted in her spending countless hours reviewing seating charts and exposure times. She hopes the state’s new method of simply notifying everyone in a classroom with an identified case and providing them test kits will be simpler and faster.
Botzojorns said KESD administrators and the COVID response team, which includes Peterson and the other KESD nurses, are finalizing the district’s plans for getting Test at Home operational. Letters to school families should be sent out this week describing how the program works, and test kits, if not already handed out, will soon follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.