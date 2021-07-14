WEST BURKE — The verdict is in.
The summer program is a success.
The Kingdom East School Board on Tuesday applauded the first-year program which provides recreational and educational opportunities for students across eight communities (Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock).
School board member, Alyssa May, of Burke, called it “a game-changer.”
The five-day-a-week program runs from July 6 to Aug. 6 at Lyndon Town School. Each day it serves approximately 300 students in grades K-8. Those enrolled receive breakfast, lunch and snacks. It is free of charge.
Morgan Moore, director of the KESD summer program, described the program’s many offerings.
“There’s an amazing amount of enrichment happening,” she said.
Grade 8 students are entered into a counselors-in-training program where they gain leadership skills and work with younger campers.
Students in grades 4 through 7 were offered a menu of activities: Children’s theater, junior lifeguard, art, sports, mountain biking, stop motion animation and swimming at the Kiwanis Pools. Campers in this age bracket chose two activities and will alternate between them for the duration of the five-week program.
Those in Kindergarten through Grade 3 rotate with their class through sports, art, outdoor education, hula hoop dance and gymnastics. There are off-site field trips on Fridays.
What’s more, all campers have access to the Cobleigh Public Library bookmobile and enjoy visits from community partners such as the Fairbanks Museum and Old Stone House Museum.
“It’s really joyful, they’re having a lot of fun,” Moore said.
Parents on the school board gave the program rave reviews.
One said her children had tried new activities through the program “that they never thought they’d try” and returned home in the afternoon “dog tired.”
Moore, a former Burke Town School teacher and outdoor club director, was hired in April and quickly built a summer program in cooperation with the school district and community partners.
The summer program is staffed by a combination of existing KESD staff, new hires, and Lyndon Institute students.
It is unclear if the program, funded through a federal COVID relief program, will continue beyond this year.
However, two weeks in, the feedback has been positive.
Said Moore, “Three hundred kids are coming back every day so people must be liking it.”
FULL DAY PRE-K
The Kingdom East School District will offer five-days-a-week, full-day pre-Kindergarten at Burke Town School, Lyndon Town School and Concord School.
It was an administrative decision intended to better serve KESD families, said Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
“This spring we analyzed participation rates and the need to increase pre-K, and we made the decision to have full-day pre-K,” she said, noting, “we want to serve the community better.”
Full-day pre-K will better meet the needs (and schedules) of working families and will also provide more continuity for students, she said.
Millers Run will remain a half-day pre-K program.
TEAM BUILDING
It was the school board’s first in-person meeting in approximately 18 months.
“It is so wonderful to see everybody in person, I feel giddy, I just love it,” said Chair Cynthia Stuart.
To re-acclimate themselves, they held a team-building session facilitated by Director of Education Technology Jon Rice.
There were two exercises.
The first involved school board members selecting from a pile of charms, choosing one that reflected their reason for public service. Then they explained their choices. Those stories revealed a shared passion — that school board members all volunteered to serve because they valued education, their community and the outcomes of local children.
In the second exercise, each school board member was given two images but was not permitted to show them to others. Then they were asked to arrange the images in order. The exercise emphasized the need to communicate clearly, listen carefully, ask the right questions and make informed decisions.
School board members and KESD staff and administrators took those lessons to heart.
They also enjoyed the camaraderie of finally meeting face-to-face for the first time in a year and a half.
“Meeting in person was wonderful,” said Botzojorns. “I truly appreciate both our Kingdom East Board members and all school board members throughout Vermont who have weathered Zoom meetings, glitchy software and wifi, and numerous other challenges too fierce to mention. In person we talk to real people and can sense and feel the importance of their warmth as they negotiate the governance of our schools. Simply put it was wonderful to see folks smiling, laughing, and learning together. I even exchanged a few hugs!”
PUBLIC INPUT
During public comment, Jessica Simonds asked about transportation plans for Gilman School students, who will be sent elsewhere in the fall.
The Gilman School was repurposed by a school board vote earlier this year.
“It’s been a month and we as community members in Gilman have not heard anything in regards to busing and that’s unfortunate, because you are all aware of it, and we need to be able to figure out our lives. Parents have to figure out when their kids are being picked up, how they are going to get themselves to work, etcetera,” she said.
Botzojorns responded that her first transportation priority this summer was the summer program, and that she would address the transportation of former Gilman School students next.
“My hope is to have the bus routes out by early August,” she said,
Another member of the public, Nick Flynn of Lunenburg, expressed criticism of the school board’s decision on Gilman School.
He said when Lunenburg voted to join the KESD, “We were told pretty clearly that if a school was to be closed the town would also get a vote. Now I understand that the school is not technically being closed, but quite frankly I feel that is a betrayal to us. Essentially, as far as we’re concerned the school is closed, the kids are gone.”
He added, “I feel it’s a really shady thing that happened to us out here. I don’t know how many people would have voted for the merger if we knew that Gilman School was going to be closed in two years since the merger happened. … As a parent of two students, there it’s very concerning to me what happened and how it happened.”
