KESD Supports School Finance Reform Advocacy Group

Members of the Kingdom East School Board recently approved spending $1,000 with hopes that could translate into many times that amount should the state adopt a more favorable education finance system.
The KESD Board voted 11-1 earlier this month for the allocation to support the Coalition For Vermont Student Equity. The Coalition formed last year to advocate that the Vermont Legislature enact a new funding mechanism that would apply different “weights” to students adjusting for the factors that cause differing costs to provide equal education, such as districts with high poverty or with English as second language learners, rural districts and other measures that were identified two years ago in a study conducted by UVM at the behest of the Vermont Legislature.
The Coalition, mostly consisting of volunteers from various school boards, has since grown to represent 21 school boards from across the state and is looking for financial funding to hire a lobbyist and continue advocating for the changes as a legislative task force considers the weights and several other factors through the fall and winter with the goal of producing a recommendation for the Legislature to consider at its return in January.
During KESD’s meeting, Superintendent Jen Botzojorns described the Coalition’s work last legislative session and the hope that the new weights would have a beneficial impact on KESD’s budgetary process and allow it to invest in district needs.
“We’ve already gone through that weighting study. Now what are we waiting for?” quipped Board Member Jim Peyton, of Lunenburg, who thought the Coalition was asking for quite a bit of money. Peyton ended up being the lone dissent.
“Is this an investment in greater financial funding for our students in need?” asked Board Member Alyssa May, of Burke. “I think this may be a worthwhile investment.”
The board spent some time discussing the weighting study and the role of the Coalition as well as whether KESD had a line item in the budget that could support such an expenditure. In the end, KESD had several thousand dollars left for board fees and dues that typically support its membership in the Vermont School Board Association and Board Member Biff Mahoney, of Sheffield, made the motion to allocate $1,000 from that fund to the effort.
The lobbying effort would be directed in part toward the joint legislative Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report, which is tasked with developing an action plan and proposed legislation to ensure equitable access to education opportunities.
That work, though, does not only involve reviewing the pupil weights, said Task Force member Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury. The discussion at the task force level is looking at four fundamental equity factors, he said. The financial in terms of the “weights” or cost to educate students, as well as the property tax rates across districts. As well as equity of educational services, both in terms of student opportunity and outcomes.
“Just because you change the weighting doesn’t solve all the problems,” said Beck, citing the possibility that new weights might lower a property tax rate but voters could choose to pocket the savings instead of using their greater taxing ability to make needed investments in the school district. “That’s the outcome that we are trying to avoid.”
Task Force Co-Chair Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro, addressed that idea at a Task Force meeting on Aug. 12. “If we are opening up Pandora’s box of education finance for the purposes of equity – we should keep the box open wide enough to be talking about equity of opportunity, equity of outcomes. That’s sort of why we are talking about equity of finance.”
The Task Force, which has scheduled meetings this Friday and again on Sept. 8 and 13, has taken a wide range of testimony from education stakeholders and is considering a number of factors that play into the complex topic, including potential greater use of categorical grants to support school funding, education quality standards, state enforcement and oversight of the expectations and more.
Beck said part of the problem is the sheer complexity of the state’s education funding mechanism and the challenge for voters to understand how their local decisions impact tax rates and educational opportunities and outcomes.
The Chair of the State Board of Education Oliver Olsen, in testimony to the task force earlier this month, said there is a correlation he sees between funding complexity and equity. “The more simple the system the less equitable. The more equitable, the more complex,” he suggested.
Peacham resident Margaret MacLean, Executive Director of the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative and a past State Board of Education member, wrote to the task force urging them not to rely on grants and to adopt the recommended weights produced by the UVM study.
“Weighting provides you an opportunity to be fair and balanced and base the outcome on reasonable metrics which are not easily manipulated,” wrote MacLean. “Take this opportunity, act fairly and impartially and follow the recommendations of the weighting study.”
Beck said the task force will have several big decisions in upcoming meetings that could shape the course of their work through the start of the next legislative session.
The Task Force meetings are open to the public and available to view via streaming. The task force also takes public comment. Details about future meetings and how to submit comments are available on the task force webpage on the legislature’s website.
