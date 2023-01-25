KESD To Interview Finalist For Next Superintendent
Sean McMannon, candidate to be the next Kingdom East Superintendent

The Kingdom East School District Board announced it has a finalist in the search for the district’s next superintendent.

The KESD Board will interview Sean McMannon on Monday during a special meeting of the full board at 6 p.m. at the district’s central offices in Hilton Hall on the Lyndon Institute campus.

