KESD To Interview Finalist For Next Superintendent

The Kingdom East School District Board announced it has a finalist in the search for the district’s next superintendent.
The KESD Board will interview Sean McMannon on Monday during a special meeting of the full board at 6 p.m. at the district’s central offices in Hilton Hall on the Lyndon Institute campus.
McMannon is a longtime educator and the current superintendent of the Winooski School District, having served in that role since 2013.
The district announced Tuesday that the superintendent search committee picked McMannon as the top candidate.
“After weeks of interviewing multiple candidates, conducting background checks, and considering what is in the best interest of the Kingdom East School District, the superintendent search committee voted last evening to present Sean McMannon to the KESD Board for consideration as the District’s next superintendent,” said KESD Board Chair Cynthia Stuart of Concord, who noted that the district’s search consultant reported that McMannon indicated a strong interest in joining the Kingdom East School District.
Stuart commended the search committee’s work and said they were a little ahead of the timeline the board outlined for the selection process.
The KESD Board is planning an open session for part of the interview Monday night, followed by an Executive Session to meet in private.
If the Board decides to hire McMannon and he agrees to take the position, a public meet and greet with the school district community would be planned in the near future, said Stuart.
“I would like to recognize and thank the superintendent search committee members who came together to work expeditiously through a thorough and collaborative interview process. Also, I want to thank our consultant, Elaine Pinckney, for carefully guiding us along the way,” said Stuart.
McMannon has been in education for decades. Before serving as Winooski SD Superintendent, McMannon was principal of Champlain Valley Union High School from 2005 to 2013, where he was recognized as Secondary Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals Association. He had worked in various roles at CVU since 2001.
Before that, he was a teacher and education specialist at schools in California, Alaska and Massachusetts. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Logistics from Pennsylvania State University in 1991, a Master’s in Education from Lesley College in 1996 and completed coursework in Educational Leadership at St. Michael’s College in 2003. He holds certifications as a superintendent and a prek-12 principal.
McMannon was at the helm of the Winooski School District while it underwent a nearly $60 million capital project to renovate the school over the last several years. WSD serves approximately 880 students and has an operating budget of about $23 million for the district’s prek-12 school complex.
McMannon also took an active role in advocating for the state to adopt a new pupil weighting formula, a legislative priority that was shared by current KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
Botzojorns announced her intent to step down from the position at the end of the current school year. She was originally superintendent of Caledonia North SU and oversaw the transition and mergers in the formation of KESD, which serves nearly 1,300 students in 7 schools and has a proposed budget for next year of $41 million.
KESD is in the midst of evaluating the school facilities and developing a strategic plan for the improvement of the district’s schools, with a potential bond proposal for voters at Town Meeting in 2024, according to the district’s current timeline.
Stuart was pleased with the search process. “I think we are a pretty attractive district for someone to come to,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.