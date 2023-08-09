KESD To Maintain Current Middle School Plan

Fears earlier this spring that Kingdom East School District might need to make significant changes to its middle school grades have been allayed and no students will be moving.
New KESD Superintendent Sean McMannon shared that information with the school board at their meeting Tuesday night and with the wider KESD community Wednesday.
The district had originally been concerned that changes would be necessary due to a large number of anticipated teacher openings in the middle school grades throughout the district’s seven schools. The district conducted a brainstorming session among school staff and administrators, surveyed the school communities and held a series of public meetings to review possible options.
McMannon explained that many of the positions were filled and an arrangement with the teachers union saw two teachers voluntarily switch from Burke to Sutton to fill the remaining vacancies.
“No students will be moving schools as discussed,” McMannon told the board. “So that hopefully will bring a conclusion to it and a little bit more calm to the beginning of the year.”
In his letter to the district on Wednesday, McMannon noted the status quo for middle schoolers would be maintained.
“Due to the concerns from our district’s administration, staff and community members, we feel as though making this type of shift would cause too much disruption to the students, families, staff and schools affected,” wrote McMannon. “Throughout the summer our administration has worked tirelessly to recruit middle school math and science teachers. In July we were able to finalize the decision to not move any middle school students for the upcoming school year and continued our efforts in finding qualified candidates to fill these positions.”
McMannon explained that despite their hiring efforts two positions remained unfilled at Sutton, which resulted in the move of two existing KESD teachers.
“KESD will continue to engage our communities as we navigate staffing shortages,” noted McMannon.
In her letter to the school, Sutton Principal Rachel Robillard welcomed several new faculty, including Charles Delany as 5th-8th science teacher and Bryannah Heywood as 5th-8th math teacher. Robillard noted other staff openings that still remained at the school.
McMannon provided the board a memo outlining open positions across the district as of the middle of July, which included 9 positions at the district level, 2 positions at Burke, 4 positions at Concord, 5 positions at Lunenburg, 14 positions at Lyndon, 4 positions at Miller’s Run, 2.9 positions at Newark and 2 positions at Sutton.
Also of concern is staffing for the region’s main bus provider, Butler’s Bus Service. In his superintendent’s report, McMannon noted that Butler’s was short 11 drivers for Kingdom East, Caledonia Central SU, and St. Johnsbury. “We are meeting with leadership at Butler’s this week to discuss options,” wrote McMannon, noting offers for signing bonuses and paid training. Information about the available driver positions posted this week by KESD schools indicated there were no drivers/routes for Sutton and vacancies for Miller’s Run, Newark and Lyndon within KESD.
July Floods Impact Miller’s Run
The board also discussed erosion that occurred near the outdoor basketball court at Miller’s Run School last month. McMannon indicated that the district was responsible for repairing and stabilizing the river bank, a large section of which had washed away during the historic flooding.
Current estimates for the repair are at $65,000. McMannon said the district was pursuing a couple of funding options which could cover 75% of the cost, and perhaps more depending on assistance by the state government. He was awaiting further determinations on their applications.
The riverbank would be stabilized with larger stone than the rip rap that had been used before to prevent future erosion.
The school posted on July 11 that the outdoor basketball court should not be used until further notice due to safety concerns from the erosion.
