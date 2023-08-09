KESD To Maintain Current Middle School Plan

Erosion near the outdoor basketball court at Miller's Run School following last month's flooding. (Contributed Photo)

Fears earlier this spring that Kingdom East School District might need to make significant changes to its middle school grades have been allayed and no students will be moving.

New KESD Superintendent Sean McMannon shared that information with the school board at their meeting Tuesday night and with the wider KESD community Wednesday.

