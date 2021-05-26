The Kingdom East School Board tackled two thorny issues Tuesday evening as they considered a number of project bids that came in significantly above estimates and the long-simmering question about where to house their administrative offices.
Ultimately the board decided to proceed with the construction projects and took the next step to move the KESD offices from the town municipal building to bigger quarters on the Lyndon Institute campus.
“Over the last 2 months we’ve requested bids from the public. These projected bids were much higher than expected,” said Board Member Tony Demasi. “We are coming to you tonight to ask for the extra money we are going have to spend to do these projects.”
KESD Facilities Manager Marc Brown explained to the 9 board members in attendance at the special meeting that the district has struggled the last few months with not only high bids, but also a total lack of bids on many projects.
Brown walked the board through a memo that outlined several projects and the reasons for the cost overruns.
According to the memo bids on 6 projects estimated to cost about $153,000 came back at $409,990. The projects ranged from furnace work at LTS, roofing and paving work at Burke, heating and controls at Lunenburg, and paving and grounds work at Lyndon and Sutton.
An additional 4 projects for a kitchen renovation at Newark, work on exterior doors at LTS, sidewalk improvements and a new tractor at Miller’s Run received no bids, stated the memo, which turns out didn’t include a large number of other projects that received no bids as well.
Board member Jim Peyton asked if any of the projects could be postponed to perhaps save some money.
“We had 26 bids [requests] go out and we only received 6 bids for 26 the projects. There are a lot of projects that aren’t going to get done anyway,” said Brown. “We put off last year, and the projects that we don’t do this year are projects for next year.”
“There are some projects we didn’t get bids for and I’m chasing contractors right now,” added Brown, citing a must-do sewer project at Concord School.
Brown said the district has struggled to get bids because of the rigors of bidding commercial and governmental work and the requirements school districts have to follow in projects like this as well as a lack of enough tradespeople in the area.
“There are not enough contractors to do the job. It’s always been like that around here for commercial work but it is way worse now,” said Brown. “Almost every general contractor that we work with has lost significant employees this year - either they haven’t come back to work or they jumped the fence and gone to a higher paying job which a lot are doing right now. Trades is a major issue in the Northeast Kingdom right now.”
Board member Jacob Simpson, who owns a construction company, said all contractors are busy right now but that won’t last forever.
“I’d just invite you to understand that the facilities committee has been working with Marc since December,” said KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns. “Anyone that we push forward and don’t do we will have to do at some point and so we do need to address these - … over time our facilities have been, in some cases, neglected and I just think it’s really important. We wouldn’t be bringing these forward if we didn’t think they were important to do this year, right now, even with the increased costs.”
Brown also said he feared some contractors who did submit bids wouldn’t wait much longer before finding other work. “Over the years we’ve put off projects to save money or think that we are going to save money some other way - and here we are now, all our facilities … need repairs and upgrades,” said Brown. “Each time we put it off it’s something that next year we have more on our plate.”
The board, which had 9 of 15 members in attendance, ultimately voted 7-2 to approve the projects with the higher bids.
A quicker and easier decision by the board was what to do about the district offices. The district has long considered relocating due to space and accessibility constraints at their current location on the upper floors of the Lyndon municipal building.
After considering several options, including staying put, renovating space at LTS, building a new facility, and even utilizing Gilman School, the facilities committee honed in on Hilton Hall at LI as the best fit, at least for now.
“Hilton Dorm was the better fit for us at this point,” said Tony Demasi.
Brown suggested the board seek a 3-year lease and Biff Mahoney asked that the lease include a provision that the district receives at least a 1-year notice of termination.
“We’ve talked some about and I think we should do a 3 [year lease] for now,” said Brown. “I think the main goal would be to get our own building so we aren’t leasing something, but right now because of the construction costs and having nobody around this is the best avenue for us.”
The cost of the lease is projected to be just over $60,000 per year and there would be some costs associated with the move and preparing the space for the district’s purposes.
The vote to proceed with the move and lease was unanimous.
