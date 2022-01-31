KESD Vaccine Policy Fails, But Offers Lessons In Board Procedure

Kingdom East Supervisory Union’s long-running question over whether to enact a staff vaccine mandate may have failed but not without first delivering a master class in board procedure.
Robert’s Rules Of Order fans should be sure to check out the minutes and video from KESD’s meeting on Dec. 14 and Jan. 26.
For months the KESD board and policy committee had considered a proposed policy that would have required school staff to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take a weekly test. After meandering through the supervisory union’s policy process and discussion at the board and committee level, the proposed policy finally came to an up or done vote on Dec. 14.
During the lengthy discussion among the divided board, several amendments to the policy were proposed and decided, and eventually, the policy itself was called for a vote.
With 13 members present, the vote went around the room for those in attendance, starting first with Biff Mahoney of Sheffield who voted yes, and then to those online - resulting in what at first was a 7-6 tally for the policy to pass.
“I have 7 yeses and 6 nos,” said KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns. “Did someone get something different?”
Moments later, Mahoney raised his hand and said, “I want to change my vote to no.”
The board quickly questioned how to proceed, wondering whether someone could change their vote and Botzojorns began looking up Robert’s Rules online to determine the next course of action.
“I’m on the policy committee and I don’t know it,” said Alyssa May of Burke about the nuanced rules. “I guess we need an inservice on Robert’s Rules.”
Mahoney noted he declared his change prior to the result being officially declared by Tony DeMasi of Burke, board vicechair who was running the meeting.
“The alternative is someone who voted in the affirmative can call for a revote – so it comes out the same either way,” said Mahoney.
Ultimately, Jim Peyton, of Lunenburg, who had voted no to the policy, made a motion to reconsider, which passed, and the policy vote was reheld, this time with Mahoney voting no and the policy failing with 6 yes and 7 no votes.
That might have been the end of it, however, a member of the public contacted the school district to say they thought the reconsideration was out of order, because Robert’s Rules say only a member of the prevailing side can make a motion to reconsider, and Peyton had initially voted no, and thus was ineligible to move for reconsideration.
This resulted in the board scheduling a special meeting last week. In the interim, the US Supreme Court had ruled against vaccine mandates for employees like the one KESD had considered, so the school board’s next steps were largely academic.
Cynthia Stuart, board chair from Concord who was not at the Dec. 14 meeting, ran the special meeting last week and walked through the events, suggesting two motions. The first would be for the board to acknowledge they were out of order when it reconsidered the initial policy vote, while the second would nevertheless reaffirm that the policy was voted down, because Mahoney could have made the motion to reconsider as being a part of the prevailing side.
The resulting discussion at the special meeting saw several more twists and turns.
Mahoney explained that when he voted yes to enact the policy, he had thought he was voting on an amendment to the policy and not the actual policy itself.
He also repeated his position from a month earlier that he had declared his intention to change his vote before the results were officially announced, and such a change is allowed.
After much back and forth, the board toyed with the idea of making a declaration to the effect that they were confused at their December meeting by the changed vote and proper procedure may not have been followed.
Jim Peyton, though, was adamantly opposed to passing a motion declaring the board erred.
“I believe to admit that we had a procedural malfunction, and that’s the reason the policy was defeated, is incorrect,” said Peyton.
“We are just as confused now as we were in December,” quipped Mahoney.
Ultimately the board came to accept that Mahoney had declared his intent quickly enough and before the results were officially declared that his switch should have been accepted and the policy voted down at that point, and Peyton’s vote to reconsider was unnecessary.
The question then was whether Peyton’s motion to reconsider was out of order because it was unneeded … but it was pointed out that by accepting Mahoney’s vote switch, Peyton’s motion to reconsider (which he wouldn’t have otherwise made) became legitimate because he would have been on the prevailing side at that point.
So by the time the dust settled last week the board passed a motion 11-0 (with 2 abstentions) that declared, in essence, what they did on Dec. 14 was procedurally correct - despite almost the entire board admitting they were confused at the time and uncertain on how to apply Robert’s Rules.
On Monday, Botzojorns commended the board for all their hard work and commitment to the district.
