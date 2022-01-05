The Kingdom East Finance Committee this week waded through the head-scratching task of finalizing budget proposals for the next school year.
The KESD committee met Monday evening with 2 of its 3 board members present as well as KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns and KESD Director of Finance Tisha Hankinson.
The budget for FY23 has been under development for months and will go to the full KESD board for review, public comment and approval in the coming weeks.
KESD is eyeing a budget in the vicinity of $37 million, depending on which proposal and potential adjustments the board settles on. The finance committee, along with the KESD administration, will present 3 proposals with an approximate 3.5% increase, 5% increase and 6% increase that represent an increase of between $1.2 million and $2.3 million on this year’s budget.
Because of the dizzying method of calculating education property tax rates, this results in a good news-bad news situation for KESD’s 8 member towns.
While the total budget is going up, because KESD is anticipating more equalized pupils and the state’s projected tax yield is higher KESD’s base tax rate is expected to go down for all the various budget proposals. However, the base tax rate is only part of the story.
The impact of each town’s common level of appraisal, which have swung significantly due to rising home prices, and the phasing out of an incentive and throttle that were part of the Act 46 merger mean actual taxes could go up in all the towns at the higher increase and some of the towns at the more modest increase.
The towns looking at the largest potential increases are Burke, Lyndon and Newark. Based on current estimates and the largest proposed budget increase, tax bills would increase just over $100 in Burke on a home valued at $100,000.
“I’m a little worried, inflation going up means the price of everything is going up, and realistically unless we go with the lower options people’s taxes are going to go up on top of everything else,” said Board Member Kory Cantin of Lunenburg, who pointed out that Lunenburg had quite a few tax sales in the last year because of people’s inability to pay property taxes. Under the highest budget proposal, a $100,000 home in Lunenburg would see about a $34 increase in its tax bill. Those estimates don’t take into account the state’s income sensitivity tax prebates that some residents might receive either.
The various budget proposals outline a variety of cost trimming efforts and funding options, including shifting some employee costs to expected grants over the next couple of years, which may delay the budget and tax impacts. The group considered how what might be significant cuts to school operations would only result in a few dollars saved on an individual’s tax bill.
“I know I have a lot of other places I can save $200 a year,” said Jake Simpson, of Sutton, the other committee member present. “Again I’m not trying to downplay an increase in taxes because it’s real.”
“I think the real challenge is people on fixed incomes,” said Botzojorns, who noted that the budget proposals are based on several assumptions that won’t be finalized until after the budget needs to be approved by the board. Botzojorns also raised the possibility that the Legislature may completely revamp education funding this session.
“It’s what’s so wild about this,” said Botzojorns. “I don’t know how you do your job, Tisha.”
“It’s frustrating sometimes,” responded Hankinson.
The group’s discussion touched on several related topics, like the best use of facility reserve funds, how tax stabilization funds play into the calculations and other measures that might be presented to voters at town meeting.
Botzojorns asked Cantin and Simpson if they had a read on what the other board members might support and ultimately what the voters might approve, with Cantin leaning toward the 3.49% increase and Simpson the 4.96% increase.
“I do think everyone needs to say their piece,” said Botzojorns of the upcoming full board meeting. “Which is why it’s so great to have such a different group of people.”
The board will take it up on Jan. 11 with a potential additional meeting on Jan. 18 if necessary so the budget paperwork can be prepared for Town Meeting and the annual reports.
