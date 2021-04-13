The newest member of the St. Johnsbury Select Board did pretty well at his first meeting.
Frank Empsall, who was elected to a three-year seat after running unopposed for the position, was elected by his fellow board members as vice-chairman on Monday.
Kevin Oddy was quickly nominated and voted in as board chairman but was met with silence when he asked for vice-chair nominees.
“Next up is the appointment of the select board vice-chair…” said Oddy. “I would entertain motions…for appointment of the vice-chair…nobody wants to do it…okay…”
Some brief laughter at the awkwardness of the situation followed until a volunteer came forward.
“I’ll do it,” said Empsall, who was then voted into the Number 2 position on the board unanimously.
“Well, congratulations and welcome,” said Oddy.
“Thank you,” said Empsall.
“We’ll throw you right into the fire!” said Oddy.
“Hey, let’s go!” responded Empsall.
The board then went on to appoint members to several town committees and positions.
Robert Swartz, Edwin Magnus and Don Smith were appointed to the Board of Assessment.
Elizabeth Emmons and Keith Chamberlin were appointed to three-year terms on the Development Review Board.
Ben Copans, Ed Behr and Lawrence Dolan were appointed to three-year terms on the Planning Commission.
Kim Behr, Diane Cummings, Ashley Moriarty and Lorna Higgs were appointed to three-year terms on the Design Advisory Committee.
Buddy Chapman, Brooke Demers, Iris Gilbert, Robert Holmes, Katherine Rossell and Bernie Timson were appointed to one-year terms on the Housing Board of Review.
Jim Impey, Edwin Magnus, Ron Steen and Jamie Murphy were appointed to one-year terms on the Tax Stabilization Committee.
Jim Brown, Tara Holt, Lorrie Brown, Gina Glidden, Heather Alger and Kim Behr were appointed to one-year terms on the Beautification Committee.
Scott Campbell, Brendan Fowler, John Unger-Murphy, Pam Parker, Steve Isham, Lynn Wurzburg, John Ajamie, Elmore Dickstein, Keith Whitemore and David Zajko were appointed to one-year terms on the Energy Committee.
Daniel Kimbell was appointed NVDA Board representative.
Brendan Hughes was appointed Industrial Park Board representative.
Kevin Oddy and Dennis Smith were appointed as members of the Negotiation Committee.
Kevin Oddy and Dennis Smith were appointed as members of the Water & Sewer Committee.
Kevin Oddy and Daniel Kimbell were appointed as board members authorized to sign warrants.
“Just a real shout-out to board members that have gone before us,” said Oddy, after all the appointments were made. “We stand on their shoulders and continue to move St. Johnsbury forward.”
Town Manager Chad Whitehead also chimed in with a word of advice.
“Just to give everybody a heads-up, it’s going to be a whirlwind of a year so buckle up and be ready,” said Whitehead.
