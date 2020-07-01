Key Moment In Academy History

Former St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett hands the keys to the school to new Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell. Lovett retired on June 30, 2020, after 19 years as the school’s headmaster. He joined the faculty at SJA as an English teacher in 1984. Dr. Howell is the school’s 25th headmaster and first woman to serve in the role. (Photo Courtesy of Steve Legge, St. Johnsbury Academy)

